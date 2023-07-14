Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$330 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|IBPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|42.47%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|21.85%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|59.44%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|65.80%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|43.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|IBPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|96.69%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|8.03%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|75.75%
|2019
|2.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|74.43%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|87.30%
|Period
|IBPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|42.20%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|21.52%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|59.77%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|76.03%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|54.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|IBPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|96.69%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|8.18%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|75.75%
|2019
|2.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|74.89%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|37.46%
|IBPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|330 M
|658 K
|207 B
|70.90%
|Number of Holdings
|1740
|2
|15351
|9.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|71.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.40%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|55.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|64.07%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|21.01%
|Bonds
|35.30%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|41.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.03%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|24.56%
|Other
|0.06%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|44.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|97.27%
|Cash
|-0.45%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|96.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBPIX % Rank
|Technology
|21.98%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|27.91%
|Financial Services
|14.11%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|60.05%
|Healthcare
|13.80%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|53.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.41%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|23.26%
|Industrials
|9.37%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|67.44%
|Communication Services
|7.27%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|48.02%
|Consumer Defense
|6.95%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|41.18%
|Energy
|4.75%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|51.30%
|Real Estate
|3.89%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|37.35%
|Basic Materials
|3.61%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|64.71%
|Utilities
|2.86%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|54.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBPIX % Rank
|US
|55.11%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|24.69%
|Non US
|8.96%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|57.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBPIX % Rank
|Securitized
|33.49%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|10.50%
|Government
|29.32%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|51.57%
|Corporate
|27.68%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|60.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.43%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|58.94%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|55.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|93.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBPIX % Rank
|US
|32.33%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|33.02%
|Non US
|2.97%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|61.53%
|IBPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|55.93%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|75.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|30.00%
|IBPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|IBPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IBPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|83.09%
|IBPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.76%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|97.03%
|IBPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|IBPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.42%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|36.03%
|IBPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 14, 2019
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2018
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 08, 2017
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2015
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2014
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|May 02, 2014
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|May 02, 2013
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2012
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2011
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.012
|ExtraDividend
|May 04, 2010
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2009
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|May 04, 2009
|$0.431
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2006
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2005
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2005
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2004
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2003
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2007
15.1
15.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
