The Portfolio seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of various asset classes and investment strategies managed by the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”). The Portfolio may invest in domestic and international securities, including emerging markets securities, which may be denominated in foreign currencies or in the U.S. dollar. The Portfolio may invest in sovereign debt, which is debt issued or guaranteed by foreign government entities. The Portfolio may also invest in derivative instruments including futures, swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps) and options, among others for different purposes, including hedging (to seek to offset risks associated with an investment, currency exposure or market conditions), to seek to enhance returns, to earn income, or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset. The Portfolio may also invest in other investment companies, including up to 30% of its net assets in exchange-traded funds to gain exposure to high yield bonds (“junk bonds”), emerging markets debt, and other securities to make tactical asset allocations, minimize risk, and assist in managing cash. At least fifteen underlying investment companies (including exchange-traded funds) will be available for the Portfolio’s investment at all times and such underlying investment companies may be changed at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion without notice to shareholders. Equity Portion Equity securities in which the Portfolio may invest include, but are not limited to: common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and depositary receipts. The Portfolio may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts, and natural resource/commodity securities. The Portfolio is a core product and may invest in either “growth” securities, “value” securities, or both. Fixed-Income Portion The fixed-income securities in which the Portfolio may invest include, but are not limited to, short-, intermediate-, and long-term bonds rated investment-grade; international bonds; and high-yield bonds rated below investment-grade, commonly known as “junk bonds;” and money market instruments. The Portfolio may also invest in treasury inflation protected securities, asset-backed securities, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, other securitized and structured debt products (such as collateralized mortgage obligations), and private placements. While the mix of equity and debt instruments will vary depending on the Sub-Adviser's outlook on the markets, under normal circumstances no more than 75% (and no less than 25%) of the Portfolio's total assets will be invested in equity securities. The Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary asset allocation strategy to determine the percentage of the Portfolio's net assets to invest in each of the investment strategies and asset classes (“Target Allocation”). The Target Allocation may be changed by the Sub-Adviser at any time and actual allocations of the Portfolio's assets may deviate from the Target Allocation. The Portfolio may be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. In evaluating investments for the Portfolio, the Sub-Adviser normally expects to take into account environmental, social, or governance (“ESG”) factors, to determine whether any or all of those factors might have a significant effect on the performance, risks, or prospects of a company or issuer. The Sub-Adviser intends to rely primarily on third-party evaluations of a company’s ESG standing and/or on factors identified through its proprietary research as material to a particular company or the industry in which it operates. The Sub-Adviser may give environmental, social, and governance factors equal consideration or may focus on one or more of those factors as it considers appropriate. The Sub-Adviser may consider specific ESG metrics or a company’s progress or lack of progress toward meeting ESG targets. ESG factors will be only one consideration in the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of any potential investment, and the effect, if any, of ESG factors on the Sub-Adviser’s decision whether to invest in any case will vary depending on the judgment of the Sub-Adviser. The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 1 ∕ 3 % of its total assets.