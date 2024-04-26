Delaware Ivy Core Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed-income securities (80% policy). Delaware Management Company (Manager), the Fund's investment manager, invests the Fund in a variety of fixed-income securities that have investment grade credit ratings from any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The fixed-income securities the Manager selects for the portfolio are typically rated BBB- and above by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (S&P), Baa3 and above by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another NRSRO. The Manager may also invest the Fund in unrated fixed-income securities if the Manager believes their credit quality is comparable to those that have investment grade ratings.

The Fund may invest in a wide range of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade and high yield debt securities, corporate debt securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities (US government securities), other asset-backed securities, international developed and emerging market debt securities, and bank loans, among others. The Fund has no limitations regarding the maturity, duration or dollar-weighted average of its holdings, and may invest in debt securities with varying maturities located within a variety of sectors and industries. The Manager will determine how much of the Fund’s assets to allocate to each of these types of securities, based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions, and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved. The Manager will periodically reallocate the Fund’s assets as deemed necessary.

Although the Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities, it may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-investment grade debt securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, that include debt securities rated below BBB- by S&P, and similarly rated by all other NRSROs, subject to available rating or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund’s total non-US-dollar currency exposure will be limited, in the aggregate, to no more than 20% of net assets. The Fund’s investments in emerging markets will, in the aggregate, be limited to no more than 20% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund may also use a wide range of derivatives instruments, typically including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers), fundamental approach by focusing on security selection and sector allocation. The Manager focuses on relative value trading among fixed-income securities, and considers factors such as security pricing, industry outlook, current and anticipated market and economic conditions, general levels of debt prices and issuer operations.

The Manager’s investment process also includes a top-down (assessing the market environment) overlay for portfolio and risk management that considers factors such as economic growth, inflation expectations, business sentiment, fiscal and monetary policy, global growth and the credit cycle, among other factors. Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities, including review of the security’s valuation and the issuer’s creditworthiness. The Manager also may sell a security in light of interest rate expectations, changes in credit spreads, if the issuer’s investment thesis is no longer valid, to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.