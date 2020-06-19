Home
Ivy Corporate Bond Fund

mutual fund
IBJRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.82 +0.01 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(IBJRX) Primary (IBJEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$377 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IBJRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Corporate Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds (also referred to as corporate “debt securities” or “fixed-income securities”). For this purpose, “corporate bonds” includes any debt security issued by a domestic or foreign company with an initial maturity greater than one year. The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities (including bonds rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global, Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund has no limitations regarding the duration or dollar-weighted average of its holdings, may invest in debt securities with varying maturities and can invest in debt securities issued by both domestic and foreign companies, in a variety of sectors and industries. The Fund may invest significantly in debt securities payable from the same sector.

In selecting debt securities for the Fund, the Manager looks at a number of factors, including both a top-down (assessing the market environment) and a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) analysis. The top-down analysis looks at broad economic and financial trends in an effort to anticipate their impact on the fixed-income market and seeks to identify certain criteria that contribute to the overall target portfolio characteristics such as duration, spread, ratings and liquidity. The bottom-up analysis seeks to identify securities that the Manager believes have favorable risk/reward characteristics and targets those securities for overweight positioning. From the sector level, the Manager identifies companies that have positive attributes and considers the issuer’s past, present and estimated future: financial strength, cash flow, management, borrowing requirements, balance sheet policy and relative safety. Additional factors considered include leverage, interest coverage, revenue and margin stability, competition and industry trends, as well as relative value and liquidity.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a holding if, in the Manager’s opinion, the issuer’s financial strength weakens and/or the yield and relative safety of the security decline. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

Read More

IBJRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.9% 954.9% 26.03%
1 Yr N/A -27.2% 945.1% 6.13%
3 Yr N/A* -18.4% 120.9% 6.52%
5 Yr 2.5%* -9.1% 60.6% 6.60%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 14.4% 15.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -5.8% 20.3% 4.84%
2021 N/A -29.6% 4.6% 86.54%
2020 1.6% -4.4% 15.8% N/A
2019 2.2% -6.1% 15.0% N/A
2018 -0.9% -11.6% 2.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IBJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.9% 954.9% 26.03%
1 Yr N/A -27.2% 945.1% 5.84%
3 Yr N/A* -18.4% 120.9% 6.68%
5 Yr 2.9%* -9.1% 60.6% 7.15%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 16.1% 18.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IBJRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -5.8% 20.3% 4.89%
2021 N/A -29.6% 4.6% 49.63%
2020 1.6% -4.4% 15.8% N/A
2019 2.3% -6.1% 15.0% N/A
2018 -0.4% -9.9% 3.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IBJRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IBJRX Category Low Category High IBJRX % Rank
Net Assets 377 M 619 K 88.4 B 41.23%
Number of Holdings 204 1 10083 56.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.7 M -170 M 26.9 B 67.18%
Weighting of Top 10 14.76% 2.6% 100.0% 77.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1.80%
  2. AMAZON.COM INC 1.77%
  3. BANK OF AMERICA CORP 1.57%
  4. COLORADO INT GAS CO/ISS 1.51%
  5. EQUINIX INC 1.44%
  6. FISERV INC 1.41%
  7. CLOROX COMPANY 1.40%
  8. ADOBE INC 1.33%
  9. JPMORGAN CHASE CO 1.29%
  10. CITIGROUP INC 1.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IBJRX % Rank
Bonds 		95.28% 78.92% 188.18% 55.55%
Cash 		3.32% -83.41% 19.68% 47.33%
Other 		1.40% -9.30% 31.94% 48.82%
Stocks 		0.00% -4.99% 21.62% 51.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.17% 10.40% 7.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.45% 30.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBJRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.59% -26.49% 93.17% 55.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 39.43% 54.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.53% 44.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.00% 2.21%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.06% 49.40%
Government 		0.00% -2.21% 99.96% 51.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IBJRX % Rank
US 		95.28% 49.78% 163.25% 82.60%
Non US 		0.00% -12.10% 39.65% 7.59%

IBJRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IBJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 34.57% 21.72%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.60% 79.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 67.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

IBJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IBJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IBJRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.90% 60.55%

IBJRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IBJRX Category Low Category High IBJRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 48.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IBJRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IBJRX Category Low Category High IBJRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.81% 5.05% 60.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IBJRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IBJRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 33.3 6.93 0.17

