Delaware Ivy Corporate Bond Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds (also referred to as corporate “debt securities” or “fixed-income securities”). For this purpose, “corporate bonds” includes any debt security issued by a domestic or foreign company with an initial maturity greater than one year. The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities (including bonds rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global, Inc. (S&P), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or, if unrated, determined by the Manager to be of comparable quality). The Fund has no limitations regarding the duration or dollar-weighted average of its holdings, may invest in debt securities with varying maturities and can invest in debt securities issued by both domestic and foreign companies, in a variety of sectors and industries. The Fund may invest significantly in debt securities payable from the same sector.

In selecting debt securities for the Fund, the Manager looks at a number of factors, including both a top-down (assessing the market environment) and a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) analysis. The top-down analysis looks at broad economic and financial trends in an effort to anticipate their impact on the fixed-income market and seeks to identify certain criteria that contribute to the overall target portfolio characteristics such as duration, spread, ratings and liquidity. The bottom-up analysis seeks to identify securities that the Manager believes have favorable risk/reward characteristics and targets those securities for overweight positioning. From the sector level, the Manager identifies companies that have positive attributes and considers the issuer’s past, present and estimated future: financial strength, cash flow, management, borrowing requirements, balance sheet policy and relative safety. Additional factors considered include leverage, interest coverage, revenue and margin stability, competition and industry trends, as well as relative value and liquidity.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a holding if, in the Manager’s opinion, the issuer’s financial strength weakens and/or the yield and relative safety of the security decline. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.