Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
-28.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
Net Assets
$458 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.0%
Expense Ratio 2.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$750
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Global Value Equity Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities that are issued by companies of any size located largely in developed markets around the world that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes will be able to generate a reasonable level of current income for investors given current market conditions, and that demonstrate favorable prospects for total return. The Fund focuses on companies that the Manager believes have the ability to maintain and/or grow their dividends while providing capital appreciation over the longterm. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Although the Fund invests primarily in large-capitalization companies, it may invest in companies of any size.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or, if the Manager deems it warranted by market conditions, at least 30%) of its total assets in securities of non-US issuers. The Fund may invest in US and non-US issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries, and may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund will focus its investments in the consumer staples industry. The consumer staples industry consists of companies that are involved in areas such as the production, manufacture, distribution, or sale of, consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, such as food and beverage, household goods, personal products, and non-discretionary retail.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager uses a company-specific stock selection process. The Manager seeks to identify higher-quality companies that it believes are reasonablyvalued, have a strong likelihood of maintaining and/or growing their dividends, and have a relatively stable to improving fundamental outlook, relative to market expectations.
The investment process is bottom-up, research-driven. The aim is to produce attractive risk-adjusted long-term returns by investing in understandable, quality businesses with mispriced earnings power. Understandable and quality businesses are reasonably straightforward and void of excessive complexity, excessive debt, and relative margin instability. Mispricings occur when shorter-term market fluctuations lead to a discount between a stock’s price and its fair value. Fair value is derived from such factors as the long term sales and future earnings potential of a business. Stock selection rests on an assessment of each company and its risk-return profile. Research is centered on understanding the nature and sustainability of how the company creates value, including the associated risks. Businesses identified as attractive are likely to display one or more of these favorable characteristics: solid earnings power and free cash flow generation, sustainable business models and competitive advantages, the ability to reinvest at rates above the cost of capital, flexibility to restructure inefficiencies, potential to benefit from consolidation within their industries, and the ability to gain market share from competitors. An estimate for long term earnings power is derived in order to calculate the fair value of a company. To compensate for unpredictable risks, the team aims to invest in companies that can be bought within an adequate safety margin to the estimated fair value. The portfolio managers strive to purchase stocks at a discount to what they deem to be fair value. The discount effectively provides a cushion to absorb potential stock price depreciation due to such factors as unexpected negative shifts in currency values and/or economic instability. Screening is a method used for idea generation. A typical screen may exclude stocks under a certain market cap and then further applying numerous valuation, quality, and growth metrics hurdles that would effectively reduce the universe further. Survivors would become candidates for fundamental research whereas in-depth analysis occurs to ultimately determine the attractiveness of a stock for potential portfolio admission.
Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities of that type. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it believes the security no longer offers attractive current income prospects or significant growth potential, if it believes the management of the company has weakened, and/or there exists political or economic instability in the issuer’s country. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IBICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|35.68%
|1 Yr
|-28.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|76.70%
|3 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|86.25%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|87.79%
|10 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IBICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|83.81%
|2021
|3.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|65.99%
|2020
|0.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|88.56%
|2019
|4.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|68.23%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|58.85%
|Period
|IBICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|36.80%
|1 Yr
|-28.6%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|75.80%
|3 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|84.67%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|86.31%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IBICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|83.81%
|2021
|3.7%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|66.50%
|2020
|0.1%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|39.57%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|75.55%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|54.86%
|IBICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|458 M
|199 K
|133 B
|47.26%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|1
|9075
|72.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|45.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.96%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|39.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBICX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|56.72%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|60.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|43.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|5.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|37.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|40.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBICX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|38.35%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|31.28%
|Healthcare
|25.38%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|61.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.29%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|88.11%
|Industrials
|11.61%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|28.19%
|Basic Materials
|4.06%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|39.43%
|Technology
|3.40%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|86.01%
|Communication Services
|2.51%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|94.93%
|Financial Services
|1.27%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|6.61%
|Utilities
|0.06%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|1.65%
|Energy
|0.05%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|7.16%
|Real Estate
|0.02%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|82.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IBICX % Rank
|Non US
|67.59%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|5.95%
|US
|32.37%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|92.40%
|IBICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.04%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.70%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|46.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|3.24%
|IBICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|44.00%
|IBICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IBICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|56.19%
|IBICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.27%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|36.87%
|IBICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|IBICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IBICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.64%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|20.34%
|IBICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2014
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2012
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Chris Gowlland is the head of equity quantitative research, a role he assumed in July 2019. As part of his role, he also serves as portfolio manager for certain portfolios managed by the Global Equity team and for several different strategies in multi-asset class offerings of Delaware Management Company. Previously, he was a senior quantitative analyst for the firm's equity department. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management in May 2007, he spent seven years working in fundamental equity research and corporate finance for Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank Securities, followed by two years as a quantitative strategist at Morgan Stanley and at State Street Global Markets. Gowlland holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese and Spanish from the University of Leeds (U.K.), a master's degree in development studies from Brown University, and another master's degree in international management from Thunderbird. He also spent several years in a Ph.D. program in political economy at Harvard University. Gowlland is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and the Society of Quantitative Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Allan Saustrup Jensen joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in May 2020 as a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to joining MIM, he spent five years at European Capital Partners as a fund manager. From 2010 to 2015, Jensen was a trader at European Value Partners. Prior to that, he spent four years at UBS Wealth Management as a portfolio manager. He began his investment career at Nordea Bank. Jensen attended Copenhagen Business School where he earned a Graduate Diploma in finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Åsa Annerstedt is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. She joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Annerstedt has been a portfolio manager since 2013. Prior to that, she was a member of the investment committee of a European Union fund dedicated to the financing of companies. Between 1999 and 2009, she managed award-winning European Small Cap and Global Equity portfolios at SEB Asset Management in Denmark. She started her career in 1996 as a business controller and consultant in Sweden. Annerstedt attended Ecole Supérieur de Commerce in Paris and Marseille and earned a master’s degree in finance and international trade from Lund University in Sweden.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Jens Hansen heads the firm’s Global Equity team and is a portfolio manager for the team’s strategies. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Hansen has been a portfolio manager since 2001. Hansen started his career in 1982 with Spar Nord Bank, where he worked as an analyst and trader of bonds, equities, and derivatives. In 1994, he joined Nykredit Bank, where he worked as a bond trader. He attended the Aarhus School of Business where he gained a graduate diploma in business administration within finance and international trade.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Claus Juul is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Juul has been a portfolio manager since 2004. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst at Spar Nord Bank before becoming vice president of the research department in 2001. He started his career in 1998 with Sydbank as an equity analyst. He attended the Aarhus School of Business where he gained a master’s degree in economics and business administration.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...