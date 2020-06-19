Home
YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$611 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IATYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Funds - Ivy Accumulative Fund Class Y
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide capital growth and appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of US companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy.

The Fund will invest primarily in growth-oriented companies. A stock has growth potential if, in the Manager’s opinion, the revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow of the company are likely to grow meaningfully faster than the economy. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, and of any industry.

Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early-stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue.  The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 50), although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. 

Read More

IATYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IATYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -91.6% 86.2% 73.75%
1 Yr N/A -92.0% 115.1% 88.27%
3 Yr N/A* -59.0% 39.7% 31.28%
5 Yr 0.6%* -41.4% 33.3% 30.37%
10 Yr N/A* -18.4% 17.5% 33.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IATYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.9% 49.9% 68.05%
2021 N/A -65.5% 10.6% N/A
2020 2.8% -46.3% 52.2% N/A
2019 4.8% -56.6% 15.3% N/A
2018 N/A -82.5% 11.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IATYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -91.6% 86.2% 73.75%
1 Yr N/A -92.0% 115.1% 88.27%
3 Yr N/A* -57.9% 39.7% 52.34%
5 Yr 3.0%* -38.8% 33.3% 55.32%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 21.6% 56.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IATYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.9% 49.9% 68.21%
2021 N/A -65.5% 16.5% N/A
2020 2.8% -28.2% 52.2% N/A
2019 4.8% -56.6% 17.1% N/A
2018 N/A -38.0% 17.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IATYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IATYX Category Low Category High IATYX % Rank
Net Assets 611 M 818 K 235 B 47.02%
Number of Holdings 44 2 2263 76.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 287 M 399 K 71.6 B 49.42%
Weighting of Top 10 46.92% 13.5% 100.0% 45.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 6.79%
  2. Shift4 Payments Inc 5.46%
  3. Progyny Inc 5.37%
  4. Inari Medical Inc 5.10%
  5. Dexcom Inc 4.35%
  6. Arista Networks Inc 4.33%
  7. Chewy Inc 4.11%
  8. DREYFUS INST PREF GOVT PLUS MMF - SL #4134 3.87%
  9. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.80%
  10. Lululemon Athletica Inc 3.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IATYX % Rank
Stocks 		100.12% 60.93% 103.32% 82.13%
Cash 		4.03% -5.73% 39.07% 14.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.55% 82.75%
Other 		0.00% -1.64% 18.70% 82.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.70% 80.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.48% 13.73% 81.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IATYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 11.79% 87.08%
Technology 		0.00% 4.67% 54.73% 18.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 22.16% 96.60%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.88% 44.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.93% 57.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.40% 11.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.94% 87.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 34.83% 86.62%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 19.15% 98.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 44.53% 21.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.33% 95.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IATYX % Rank
US 		100.12% 60.93% 100.05% 76.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.83% 29.62%

IATYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IATYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 24.73% 45.02%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.40% 62.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 51.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

IATYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IATYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IATYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 464.00% 92.38%

IATYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IATYX Category Low Category High IATYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.69% 80.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IATYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IATYX Category Low Category High IATYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -8.87% 2.43% 50.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IATYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IATYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 37.28 8.34 1.34

