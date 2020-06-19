Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide capital growth and appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of US companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy.
The Fund will invest primarily in growth-oriented companies. A stock has growth potential if, in the Manager’s opinion, the revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow of the company are likely to grow meaningfully faster than the economy. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, and of any industry.
Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early-stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 50), although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.
The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IATLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-91.6%
|86.2%
|74.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-92.0%
|115.1%
|89.13%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-59.0%
|39.7%
|33.36%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-41.4%
|33.3%
|32.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|17.5%
|34.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|IATLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.9%
|49.9%
|70.54%
|2021
|N/A
|-65.5%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2020
|2.7%
|-46.3%
|52.2%
|N/A
|2019
|4.7%
|-56.6%
|15.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-82.5%
|11.4%
|N/A
|Period
|IATLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-91.6%
|86.2%
|74.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-92.0%
|115.1%
|89.13%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-57.9%
|39.7%
|55.46%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-38.8%
|33.3%
|59.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|21.6%
|61.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|IATLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-67.9%
|49.9%
|70.70%
|2021
|N/A
|-65.5%
|16.5%
|N/A
|2020
|2.7%
|-28.2%
|52.2%
|N/A
|2019
|4.7%
|-56.6%
|17.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-38.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|IATLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IATLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|611 M
|818 K
|235 B
|46.95%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|2263
|75.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|287 M
|399 K
|71.6 B
|49.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.92%
|13.5%
|100.0%
|45.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IATLX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.12%
|60.93%
|103.32%
|82.06%
|Cash
|4.03%
|-5.73%
|39.07%
|14.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.55%
|50.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.64%
|18.70%
|53.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.70%
|46.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.48%
|13.73%
|49.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IATLX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.79%
|63.19%
|Technology
|0.00%
|4.67%
|54.73%
|18.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.16%
|88.79%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.88%
|44.55%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.93%
|57.46%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.40%
|11.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.94%
|67.90%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.83%
|86.54%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|94.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.53%
|21.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.33%
|86.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IATLX % Rank
|US
|100.12%
|60.93%
|100.05%
|75.87%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.83%
|29.54%
|IATLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|24.73%
|24.86%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.40%
|62.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.02%
|N/A
|IATLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|IATLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IATLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|464.00%
|92.30%
|IATLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IATLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.69%
|47.48%
|IATLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|IATLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IATLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-8.87%
|2.43%
|74.49%
|IATLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
