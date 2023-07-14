Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund

mutual fund
IATIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.34 +0.04 +0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (IATAX) Primary Inst (IATIX) C (IATCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund

IATIX | Fund

$5.34

$962 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.3%

1 yr return

-28.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.2%

Net Assets

$962 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IATIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Alexander Ely

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide capital growth and appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of US companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy.

The Fund will invest primarily in growth-oriented companies. A stock has growth potential if, in the Manager’s opinion, the revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow of the company are likely to grow meaningfully faster than the economy. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, and of any industry.

Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early-stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue.  The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 30 to 50), although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. 

Read More

IATIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.3% -41.7% 64.0% 42.89%
1 Yr -28.3% -46.2% 77.9% 99.59%
3 Yr -23.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.12%
5 Yr -13.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 97.62%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 98.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -69.9% -85.9% 81.6% 99.16%
2021 -1.7% -31.0% 26.7% 80.64%
2020 11.1% -13.0% 34.8% 19.98%
2019 4.9% -6.0% 10.6% 71.14%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.3% -41.7% 64.0% 41.00%
1 Yr -28.3% -46.2% 77.9% 99.34%
3 Yr -23.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.09%
5 Yr -11.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 96.44%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 98.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IATIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -69.9% -85.9% 81.6% 99.16%
2021 -1.7% -31.0% 26.7% 80.64%
2020 11.1% -13.0% 34.8% 19.98%
2019 4.9% -6.0% 10.6% 71.14%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

IATIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IATIX Category Low Category High IATIX % Rank
Net Assets 962 M 189 K 222 B 55.14%
Number of Holdings 37 2 3509 83.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 598 M -1.37 M 104 B 51.69%
Weighting of Top 10 42.08% 11.4% 116.5% 71.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Progyny Inc 6.10%
  2. Apple Inc 5.58%
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 5.19%
  4. Kornit Digital Ltd 4.90%
  5. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 4.76%
  6. Arista Networks Inc 4.14%
  7. Fiserv Inc 4.13%
  8. Live Nation Entertainment Inc 4.00%
  9. Microsoft Corp 3.98%
  10. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IATIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 4.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 57.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 54.91%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 95.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 54.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IATIX % Rank
Technology 		40.07% 0.00% 65.70% 30.34%
Healthcare 		24.23% 0.00% 39.76% 1.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.90% 0.00% 62.57% 11.95%
Industrials 		7.32% 0.00% 30.65% 36.93%
Communication Services 		6.48% 0.00% 66.40% 82.36%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 68.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 84.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 99.42%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 93.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 88.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IATIX % Rank
US 		100.00% 34.69% 100.00% 0.91%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 93.82%

IATIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 57.09%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 64.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

IATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IATIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 316.74% 60.35%

IATIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IATIX Category Low Category High IATIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 60.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IATIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IATIX Category Low Category High IATIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -6.13% 1.75% 56.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IATIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IATIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Alexander Ely

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Alex Ely Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity Alex Ely joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC, a New York¬–based US growth equity manager. Prior to joining the firm as CIO of Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity, he was portfolio manager and chief portfolio strategist at Bennett Lawrence. Ely joined Bennett Lawrence in 1997 as a portfolio analyst, and in 2002 he was promoted to portfolio manager. Before joining Bennett Lawrence, he was an equity product manager at Oppenheimer Management. From 1988 to 1989, he was a strategy clerk at the Boston Stock Exchange. Ely earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

