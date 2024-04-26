Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$644 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.1%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 04/26/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide capital growth and appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of US companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy.
The Fund will invest primarily in growth-oriented companies. A stock has growth potential if, in the Manager’s opinion, the revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow of the company are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Fund will invest primarily in large- and medium-sized companies in any industry.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager begins its investment process by screening companies based on profitability (capital returns and margins) and growth (sales and earnings), while simultaneously utilizing fundamental analysis to assess any unique business attributes that validate those financial characteristics. The Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) strategy in selecting securities for the Fund. The Manager seeks to invest for the Fund in companies that it believes possess a structural competitive advantage or durable market leadership position. The Manager looks for companies which serve large addressable markets with a demonstrated ability to sustain unit growth and high profitability. The Manager also seeks to invest in companies that it believes have improving growth prospects or improving levels of profitability and returns.
The Manager’s process for selecting stocks is based primarily on fundamental research, but does utilize quantitative analysis during the screening process. From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term.
The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 50), although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.
The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|IATCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IATCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|IATCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|IATCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IATCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|644 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|41
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|345 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IATCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IATCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IATCX % Rank
|US
|100.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IATCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IATCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|IATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IATCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IATCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...