Delaware Ivy Accumulative Fund seeks to achieve its objective to provide capital growth and appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of US companies that Delaware Management Company (Manager) believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy.

The Fund will invest primarily in growth-oriented companies. A stock has growth potential if, in the Manager’s opinion, the revenue, earnings, and/or cash flow of the company are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Fund will invest primarily in large- and medium-sized companies in any industry.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager begins its investment process by screening companies based on profitability (capital returns and margins) and growth (sales and earnings), while simultaneously utilizing fundamental analysis to assess any unique business attributes that validate those financial characteristics. The Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) strategy in selecting securities for the Fund. The Manager seeks to invest for the Fund in companies that it believes possess a structural competitive advantage or durable market leadership position. The Manager looks for companies which serve large addressable markets with a demonstrated ability to sustain unit growth and high profitability. The Manager also seeks to invest in companies that it believes have improving growth prospects or improving levels of profitability and returns.

The Manager’s process for selecting stocks is based primarily on fundamental research, but does utilize quantitative analysis during the screening process. From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term.

The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 50), although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.