Delaware Ivy Asset Strategy Fund

mutual fund
IASRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.01 -0.03 -0.16%
primary theme
N/A
share class
C (WASCX) Primary Inst (WASYX) A (WASAX) Inst (IVAEX) Retirement (IASRX) Retirement (IASTX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$2.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IASRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Asset Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ivy Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    F. Chace Brundige

IASRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -23.7% 16.4% 66.74%
1 Yr -4.0% -8.9% 48.3% 37.98%
3 Yr -2.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 14.03%
5 Yr -4.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 7.24%
10 Yr -3.7%* 0.9% 11.8% 67.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -40.8% 20.6% 59.65%
2021 0.8% -21.0% 24.5% 17.31%
2020 3.3% -24.2% 27.8% 26.17%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 97.76%
2018 -4.6% -100.0% 20.6% 9.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -23.7% 16.4% 65.67%
1 Yr -4.0% -12.8% 48.3% 34.75%
3 Yr -2.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 12.23%
5 Yr -1.3%* -1.1% 13.4% 6.18%
10 Yr 0.6%* 0.9% 11.8% 64.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IASRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -40.8% 20.6% 59.65%
2021 0.8% -21.0% 24.5% 17.31%
2020 3.3% -24.2% 27.8% 26.17%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 7.69%
2018 -1.2% -2.9% 23.1% 9.81%

NAV & Total Return History

IASRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IASRX Category Low Category High IASRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.18 B 1.12 M 110 B 22.03%
Number of Holdings 245 2 10961 56.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 523 M -31.7 M 22 B 26.72%
Weighting of Top 10 21.79% 10.8% 100.0% 65.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold 6.95%
  2. Gold 6.95%
  3. Gold 6.95%
  4. Gold 6.95%
  5. Gold 6.95%
  6. Gold 6.95%
  7. Gold 6.95%
  8. Gold 6.95%
  9. Gold 6.95%
  10. Gold 6.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IASRX % Rank
Stocks 		70.84% -45.72% 98.42% 28.39%
Bonds 		17.10% -39.76% 93.84% 63.88%
Other 		5.28% -1.25% 197.12% 16.91%
Convertible Bonds 		4.25% 0.00% 25.49% 11.48%
Cash 		2.47% -97.12% 185.58% 76.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% -0.03% 14.00% 45.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IASRX % Rank
Technology 		19.46% 0.00% 39.48% 27.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.70% 0.00% 20.84% 42.89%
Industrials 		15.02% 0.09% 32.39% 1.91%
Financial Services 		13.85% 0.00% 30.34% 42.46%
Healthcare 		13.62% 0.00% 30.30% 32.48%
Communication Services 		9.34% 0.00% 28.59% 22.29%
Energy 		6.23% 0.00% 38.61% 52.87%
Consumer Defense 		4.08% 0.00% 31.85% 45.65%
Real Estate 		1.41% 0.00% 90.14% 85.14%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 60.23% 96.60%
Utilities 		0.28% 0.00% 40.29% 86.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IASRX % Rank
US 		42.22% -4.82% 95.75% 32.57%
Non US 		28.62% -46.69% 57.06% 34.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IASRX % Rank
Corporate 		68.72% 0.00% 99.90% 10.23%
Government 		10.31% 0.00% 98.64% 72.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.13% 0.10% 100.00% 77.04%
Securitized 		7.65% 0.00% 83.28% 39.67%
Derivative 		2.93% 0.00% 41.88% 85.59%
Municipal 		0.26% 0.00% 31.28% 6.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IASRX % Rank
US 		12.07% -177.12% 87.76% 65.14%
Non US 		5.03% -39.00% 137.36% 44.89%

IASRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.16% 2.71% 25.05%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.70% 46.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 64.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 3.67%

Sales Fees

IASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

IASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IASRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 441.00% 26.32%

IASRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IASRX Category Low Category High IASRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.24% 0.00% 10.92% 81.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IASRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IASRX Category Low Category High IASRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -5.20% 6.33% 68.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IASRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

IASRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

F. Chace Brundige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2014

7.83

7.8%

Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jurgen Wurzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.

Stefan Löwenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).

Aaron Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

