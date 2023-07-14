Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$2.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.8%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|IASRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|66.74%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|37.98%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|14.03%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|7.24%
|10 Yr
|-3.7%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|67.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|IASRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|59.65%
|2021
|0.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|17.31%
|2020
|3.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|26.17%
|2019
|3.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|97.76%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|9.81%
|Period
|IASRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|65.67%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|34.75%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|12.23%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|6.18%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|64.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|IASRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|59.65%
|2021
|0.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|17.31%
|2020
|3.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|26.17%
|2019
|3.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|7.69%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|9.81%
|IASRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IASRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.18 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|22.03%
|Number of Holdings
|245
|2
|10961
|56.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|523 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|26.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.79%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|65.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASRX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.84%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|28.39%
|Bonds
|17.10%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|63.88%
|Other
|5.28%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|16.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.25%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|11.48%
|Cash
|2.47%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|76.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|45.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASRX % Rank
|Technology
|19.46%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|27.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.70%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|42.89%
|Industrials
|15.02%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|1.91%
|Financial Services
|13.85%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|42.46%
|Healthcare
|13.62%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|32.48%
|Communication Services
|9.34%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|22.29%
|Energy
|6.23%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|52.87%
|Consumer Defense
|4.08%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|45.65%
|Real Estate
|1.41%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|85.14%
|Basic Materials
|1.01%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|96.60%
|Utilities
|0.28%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|86.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASRX % Rank
|US
|42.22%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|32.57%
|Non US
|28.62%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|34.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASRX % Rank
|Corporate
|68.72%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|10.23%
|Government
|10.31%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|72.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.13%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|77.04%
|Securitized
|7.65%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|39.67%
|Derivative
|2.93%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|85.59%
|Municipal
|0.26%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|6.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|IASRX % Rank
|US
|12.07%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|65.14%
|Non US
|5.03%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|44.89%
|IASRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|25.05%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|46.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|3.67%
|IASRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|IASRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|IASRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|26.32%
|IASRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IASRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.24%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|81.08%
|IASRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|IASRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|IASRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|68.63%
|IASRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.520
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2014
7.83
7.8%
Mr. Brundige joined Ivy Investment Management Company as an assistant portfolio manager for the Large Cap Growth equity team, and became a portfolio manager in Feb. 2006. He is Senior Vice President of IICO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Brundige holds a BS degree in Finance from Kansas State University, and has earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Mr. Brundige is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Jürgen Wurzer rejoined Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK) in April 2018 as deputy head of portfolio management for the firm’s global multi asset team based in Vienna. Prior to that, he worked at Erste Asset Management as a senior fund manager on the multi asset management team, where he worked from September 2016 to March 2018. Wurzer previously worked at MIMAK from January 2007 to August 2016, leaving the firm as senior investment manager on the global multi asset team. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt with a master’s degree. Wurzer is a lecturer for asset allocation, quantitative finance, portfolio, and risk management at several educational institutions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Stefan Löwenthal is the chief investment officer for Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), a role he assumed in February 2013. He heads the global multi asset team based in Vienna, which is responsible for all asset allocation and security selection decisions, the management of mutual funds, as well as the development of new investment strategies. In addition, Löwenthal oversees the investment policy committee, which is responsible for strategic investment decisions at MIMAK. He began his career with Macquarie in February 2008 as a portfolio manager. He holds a Master of Management Science from Vienna University of Economics and Business. Löwenthal is a lecturer for economics at the IMC University of applied sciences in Krems (Austria) and the Qiongzhou University in Sanya (China).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Mr. Young is Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO and Vice President of the Trust. He joined IICO in 2005 as a fixed-income analyst with an emphasis in credit research and derivative securities. Mr. Young joined the Asset Strategy team as an investment analyst in 2007. He has served as an assistant portfolio manager of investment companies managed by IICO and WRIMCO since 2012. Mr. Young earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of Missouri and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Olin School of Business at Washington University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
