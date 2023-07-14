Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
IAPOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.77 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (IIPOX) Primary A (IAPOX) Retirement (IRPOX) C (ICPOX) Inst (IYPOX)
IAPOX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.77 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (IIPOX) Primary A (IAPOX) Retirement (IRPOX) C (ICPOX) Inst (IYPOX)
IAPOX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.77 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (IIPOX) Primary A (IAPOX) Retirement (IRPOX) C (ICPOX) Inst (IYPOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund

IAPOX | Fund

$8.77

$220 M

3.65%

$0.32

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$220 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund

IAPOX | Fund

$8.77

$220 M

3.65%

$0.32

1.19%

IAPOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniela Mardarovici

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in US and foreign debt securities, including those in emerging markets (80% policy). Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, variable and floating rate income securities, including bonds, US and foreign government and agency securities, corporate loans (and loan participations), mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities and convertible securities. To achieve the Fund's investment objective, the Manager will allocate investments among various sectors of debt securities and at any given time may have a substantial amount of its assets invested in any class of debt security.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in high yield, lower-quality debt securities (also known as “junk bonds”).

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities. The Fund’s total non-US dollar currency exposure may reach 100% of net assets. Due to the manner in which the Fund is managed, it may be subject to a high rate of portfolio turnover.

The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.

Read More

IAPOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -7.2% 18.1% 37.97%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 21.2% 25.35%
3 Yr -3.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 55.28%
5 Yr -2.5%* -29.7% 29.3% 57.67%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -31.8% 18.4% 59.94%
2021 -0.9% -14.3% 15.8% 57.89%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 41.57%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 56.33%
2018 -1.0% -12.3% 0.7% 49.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.7% 18.1% 36.85%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 38.5% 24.33%
3 Yr -3.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 55.52%
5 Yr -1.9%* -29.7% 30.1% 46.25%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IAPOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -31.8% 18.4% 59.80%
2021 -0.9% -14.3% 15.8% 57.89%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 41.57%
2019 1.1% -10.2% 3.6% 51.30%
2018 -0.1% -12.3% 1.5% 14.91%

NAV & Total Return History

IAPOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IAPOX Category Low Category High IAPOX % Rank
Net Assets 220 M 100 124 B 69.72%
Number of Holdings 505 2 8175 51.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 67.30%
Weighting of Top 10 17.14% 4.3% 105.0% 69.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 7.06%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.99%
  3. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  4. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  5. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  6. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  7. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  8. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  9. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%
  10. Spain (Kingdom of) 0% 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IAPOX % Rank
Bonds 		95.00% -150.81% 180.51% 21.37%
Convertible Bonds 		1.88% 0.00% 33.50% 39.53%
Cash 		1.60% -261.12% 258.91% 80.81%
Stocks 		0.73% -38.22% 261.12% 31.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.64% 0.00% 13.21% 26.16%
Other 		0.15% -25.82% 276.99% 18.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAPOX % Rank
Energy 		68.82% 0.00% 100.00% 20.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		31.18% 0.00% 89.95% 3.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 50.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.81%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 62.21%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.39%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 52.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAPOX % Rank
US 		0.53% -40.06% 261.12% 31.10%
Non US 		0.20% -0.10% 18.33% 19.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAPOX % Rank
Corporate 		71.12% 0.00% 97.25% 8.32%
Government 		16.38% 0.00% 99.43% 38.83%
Securitized 		6.91% 0.00% 99.65% 69.78%
Derivative 		3.45% -0.52% 72.98% 33.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.52% 0.00% 100.00% 91.25%
Municipal 		0.61% 0.00% 54.26% 16.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IAPOX % Rank
US 		52.26% -151.11% 194.51% 72.38%
Non US 		42.74% -136.75% 104.82% 11.92%

IAPOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 26.65% 46.96%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 2.29% 64.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

IAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.75% 16.54%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IAPOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 632.00% 36.18%

IAPOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IAPOX Category Low Category High IAPOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.65% 0.00% 15.93% 30.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IAPOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IAPOX Category Low Category High IAPOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.01% -1.55% 11.51% 17.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IAPOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

IAPOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniela Mardarovici

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Ms. Mardarovici joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2019 as Senior Vice President and co-head of the firm’s multisector and core plus strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than 13 years at BMO Global Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager. Since 2014, she was a member of the management committee of TCH, BMO’s US fixed income group, and helped lead business strategy and development efforts. Mardarovici was also responsible for driving investment strategy and managing institutional portfolios and mutual funds across a wide spectrum of strategies,

J. Hillmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

J. David Hillmeyer is head of multisector/global fixed income in the Americas. He is co-portfolio manager for the fixed rate diversified multisector, core plus, and investment grade corporate bond strategies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in August 2007 as a vice president and corporate bond trader, he worked for more than 11 years in various roles at Hartford Investment Management Company, including senior corporate bond trader, high yield portfolio manager / trader, and quantitative analyst. He began his career as an investment advisor in January 1989 at Shawmut Bank, leaving the firm as an investment officer in November 1995. Hillmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×