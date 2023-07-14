Delaware Ivy Strategic Income Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in US and foreign debt securities, including those in emerging markets (80% policy). Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, variable and floating rate income securities, including bonds, US and foreign government and agency securities, corporate loans (and loan participations), mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities and convertible securities. To achieve the Fund's investment objective, the Manager will allocate investments among various sectors of debt securities and at any given time may have a substantial amount of its assets invested in any class of debt security.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in high yield, lower-quality debt securities (also known as “junk bonds”).

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities. The Fund’s total non-US dollar currency exposure may reach 100% of net assets. Due to the manner in which the Fund is managed, it may be subject to a high rate of portfolio turnover.

The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and nonhedging purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; interest rate swaps to neutralize the impact of interest rate changes; credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return; and index swaps to enhance return or to effect diversification. The Fund will not use derivatives for reasons inconsistent with its investment objective.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor's specialized market knowledge.