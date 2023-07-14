Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VY® American Century Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolio

IACIX | Fund

$12.49

$383 M

1.65%

$0.21

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$383 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

IACIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VY® American Century Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Davidson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior written notice of any change in this investment policy. For this Portfolio, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) defines small-capitalization companies to include those with a market capitalization no larger than that of the largest company in the S&P SmallCap 600®Index or the Russell 2000® Index and mid-capitalization companies to include those whose market capitalization at the time of purchase is within the capitalization range of the Russell 3000® Index, excluding the largest 100 such companies (in terms of market capitalization). The market capitalization of companies in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $208.2 million to $7.9 billion. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $31.6 million to $14.0 billion. The market capitalization of companies in the Russell 3000® Index as of December 31, 2021, ranged from $31.6 million to $2.9 trillion. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its assets in companies outside these two capitalization ranges, measured at the time of purchase.The Portfolio may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).The Sub-Adviser uses a value investment strategy that looks for companies that are temporarily out of favor in the market. The Sub-Adviser attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and its stock price has risen to, or is higher than, a level the Sub-Adviser believes more accurately reflects the company's fair value. The Sub-Adviser uses a multi-capitalization approach under which one of its teams of portfolio managers focuses on investments in the securities of small-capitalization companies and the second focuses on selecting investments in securities of mid-capitalization companies for the Portfolio.Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, and equity-equivalent securities, such as debt instruments and preferred stocks convertible into common stocks, and stock or stock index futures contracts.The Portfolio may invest a portion of its assets in derivative instruments, including futures contracts, for cash management purposes. The Portfolio may also invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities, debt obligations of governments and their agencies, and other similar securities. The Portfolio may invest in real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts.The Sub-Adviser may sell stocks from the Portfolio's investment portfolio if it believes: a stock no longer meets its valuation criteria; a stock's risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity; more attractive alternatives are identified; or specific events alter a stock's prospects.The Portfolio may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33 13% of its total assets.
Read More

IACIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -10.8% 26.2% 72.70%
1 Yr -9.8% -29.4% 26.4% 96.06%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.4% 93.1% 64.78%
5 Yr -1.9%* -14.9% 42.0% 75.28%
10 Yr -1.5%* -8.0% 20.5% 80.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -41.6% 42.6% 90.16%
2021 12.4% -23.5% 23.2% 24.60%
2020 0.5% -8.6% 93.7% 50.68%
2019 3.9% -2.6% 7.5% 79.49%
2018 -5.2% -8.8% 3.8% 64.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period IACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -19.1% 22.1% 68.77%
1 Yr -9.8% -29.4% 36.6% 96.07%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.4% 93.1% 64.42%
5 Yr -1.9%* -13.5% 42.0% 80.63%
10 Yr 5.4%* -3.7% 21.6% 36.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period IACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -41.6% 42.6% 90.16%
2021 12.4% -23.5% 23.2% 24.60%
2020 0.5% -8.6% 93.7% 50.68%
2019 3.9% -2.6% 7.5% 79.49%
2018 -5.2% -7.6% 3.8% 74.14%

NAV & Total Return History

IACIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

IACIX Category Low Category High IACIX % Rank
Net Assets 383 M 504 K 30.4 B 68.32%
Number of Holdings 218 9 2354 12.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.4 M 129 K 9.16 B 73.49%
Weighting of Top 10 15.37% 5.3% 99.9% 79.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 2.29%
  2. Northern Trust Corp 1.69%
  3. Cerner Corp 1.62%
  4. Chubb Ltd 1.50%
  5. Conagra Brands Inc 1.49%
  6. Emerson Electric Co 1.46%
  7. Southwest Airlines Co 1.45%
  8. Bank of New York Mellon Corp 1.45%
  9. Allstate Corp 1.43%
  10. Universal Health Services Inc Class B 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High IACIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.95% 85.69% 100.65% 35.17%
Cash 		1.05% -0.65% 14.30% 63.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 22.31%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 23.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 21.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 23.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IACIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.76% 0.00% 60.11% 24.93%
Industrials 		17.17% 0.00% 29.02% 37.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.28% 0.00% 29.62% 48.56%
Healthcare 		11.22% 0.00% 32.47% 29.66%
Consumer Defense 		9.08% 0.00% 33.79% 13.39%
Technology 		8.60% 0.00% 30.07% 61.94%
Real Estate 		6.99% 0.00% 40.74% 64.57%
Utilities 		5.54% 0.00% 24.69% 55.91%
Energy 		4.95% 0.00% 29.17% 77.69%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 23.88% 87.14%
Communication Services 		1.95% 0.00% 19.80% 55.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High IACIX % Rank
US 		88.77% 55.79% 100.30% 81.36%
Non US 		10.18% 0.00% 36.04% 13.39%

IACIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

IACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 16.27% 26.81%
Management Fee 1.08% 0.00% 1.20% 98.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 38.31%

Sales Fees

IACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

IACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

IACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 227.00% 59.83%

IACIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

IACIX Category Low Category High IACIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 8.88% 55.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

IACIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

IACIX Category Low Category High IACIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -1.84% 4.73% 24.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

IACIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

IACIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Michael Liss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2006

15.76

15.8%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Jeff John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2012

10.05

10.1%

Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder

Ryan Cope

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2020

2.1

2.1%

Mr. Cope joined American Century in 2009, became a portfolio research analyst in 2010 and an investment analyst in 2012. He became a portfolio manager in April 2020. Mr. Cope has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Nathan Rawlins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Rawlins, Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2015 as an investment analyst. He became a senior investment analyst in 2020 and a portfolio manager in 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

