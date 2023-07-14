Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Seix High Yield Fund

HYIZX | Fund

$7.69

$341 M

6.62%

$0.51

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$341 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus Seix High Yield Fund

HYIZX | Fund

$7.69

$341 M

6.62%

$0.51

0.64%

HYIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kirkpatrick

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests in various types of lower-rated, higher yielding debt instruments, including corporate obligations, floating rate loans and other debt obligations. The fund may invest in debt obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market debt. The fund’s investment in non-U.S. issuers may at times be significant.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield securities. These securities will be chosen from the broad universe of available U.S. dollar denominated, high yield securities rated below investment grade by the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index or unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. Such securities are commonly known as “junk bonds” and present greater risks than investment grade bonds. Although the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through investment in high yield securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investment grade instruments.

The fund will be managed with a duration that is close to the fund’s comparative benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield BB-B Constrained Index, which is generally between 3 and 6 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years or days. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with below investment grade fixed income characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in high yield securities.

Read More

HYIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -7.1% 10.3% 23.68%
1 Yr 3.2% -9.9% 18.7% 14.33%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.5% 72.4% 51.62%
5 Yr -1.3%* -14.3% 37.5% 18.26%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 29.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -33.4% 3.6% 45.19%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 66.67%
2020 1.6% -8.4% 70.9% 8.53%
2019 1.8% -1.1% 5.1% 58.40%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.1% 24.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -14.3% 7.8% 21.35%
1 Yr 3.2% -18.1% 22.2% 8.76%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.5% 72.4% 51.32%
5 Yr -1.3%* -14.3% 37.5% 20.44%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 28.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -33.4% 3.6% 44.44%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 66.51%
2020 1.6% -8.4% 70.9% 8.53%
2019 1.8% -1.0% 5.1% 61.83%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.2% 38.06%

NAV & Total Return History

HYIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYIZX Category Low Category High HYIZX % Rank
Net Assets 341 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 57.69%
Number of Holdings 221 2 2736 73.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.8 M -492 M 2.55 B 62.37%
Weighting of Top 10 11.09% 3.0% 100.0% 51.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. New Fortress Energy Inc. 6.75% 1.46%
  2. LD Holdings Group LLC 6.125% 1.21%
  3. United Wholesale Mortgage LLC 5.5% 1.21%
  4. LCPR Senior Secured Financing Designated Activity Company 6.75% 1.17%
  5. Adtalem Escrow Corporation 5.5% 1.16%
  6. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc 4.75% 1.15%
  7. Vector Group Ltd 5.75% 1.12%
  8. New Residential Investment Corp. 6.25% 1.11%
  9. Nordstrom, Inc. 4.38% 1.11%
  10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation 6.45% 1.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYIZX % Rank
Bonds 		95.48% 0.00% 154.38% 37.32%
Cash 		2.92% -52.00% 100.00% 51.98%
Convertible Bonds 		1.59% 0.00% 17.89% 30.31%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 95.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 92.83%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 89.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYIZX % Rank
Corporate 		97.08% 0.00% 129.69% 28.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.92% 0.00% 99.98% 57.77%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 88.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 93.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 86.95%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 91.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYIZX % Rank
US 		88.24% 0.00% 150.64% 8.78%
Non US 		7.24% 0.00% 118.12% 89.46%

HYIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.03% 18.97% 82.65%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.84% 22.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.50% 56.78%

Sales Fees

HYIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HYIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 1.00% 255.00% 82.93%

HYIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYIZX Category Low Category High HYIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.62% 0.00% 37.22% 52.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYIZX Category Low Category High HYIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.32% -2.39% 14.30% 54.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HYIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kirkpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2007

15.32

15.3%

Mike serves as a senior portfolio manager with lead portfolio management responsibility for the High Quality High Yield Strategy and the Full Market High Yield Strategy. Mike joined the firm as a leveraged finance research analyst covering financials and has been a senior portfolio manager of the firm since 2007. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, Mike was a senior analyst with Oppenheimer Funds, Inc., covering the telecommunications and cable industries. He was previously vice president and co-head of research at BNY Capital Markets, Inc., where he held responsibility for the telecommunications and consumer related industries. Prior to that he was at Mendham Capital Group as a managing partner in high yield research, where he focused on consumer-related industries. Mike received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware, School of Engineering and an M.B.A. degree from Rutgers University.

James FitzPatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2013

8.95

9.0%

James is head of leveraged finance trading, and also serves as a co-portfolio manager for the High Quality High Yield Strategy and the Full Market High Yield Strategy. In addition, he has research responsibilities for the financials industry. Upon joining the firm in 1997 with a background in fixed income analysis and trading, James served as an analyst, co-portfolio manager, and head trader in the mortgage-backed securities group. In 2002, he joined the high yield group as a trader and later was named head of the High Yield Trading team. Prior to joining Seix, James was with Prudential Securities, where he handled corporate, government and mortgage trades as well as settlement and portfolio administration. James received a B.A. degree in Marketing from the University of Delaware and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

