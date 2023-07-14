Under normal circumstances, the fund invests in various types of lower-rated, higher yielding debt instruments, including corporate obligations, floating rate loans and other debt obligations. The fund may invest in debt obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging market debt. The fund’s investment in non-U.S. issuers may at times be significant.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield securities. These securities will be chosen from the broad universe of available U.S. dollar denominated, high yield securities rated below investment grade by the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index or unrated securities that the subadviser believes are of comparable quality. Such securities are commonly known as “junk bonds” and present greater risks than investment grade bonds. Although the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through investment in high yield securities, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in investment grade instruments.

The fund will be managed with a duration that is close to the fund’s comparative benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield BB-B Constrained Index, which is generally between 3 and 6 years. Duration measures a bond or fund’s sensitivity to interest rate or other changes (such as changes in a bond’s yield) and is expressed as a number of years or days. The higher the number, the greater the risk. Under normal circumstances, for example, if a portfolio has a duration of 5 years, its value will change by 5% if yields change by 1%. Shorter duration bonds generally result in lower expected volatility. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in instruments that are restricted as to resale.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures and warrants) to use as a substitute for a purchase or sale of a position in the underlying assets and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risks. The fund may count the value of certain derivatives with below investment grade fixed income characteristics towards its policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in high yield securities.