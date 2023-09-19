Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pioneer Dynamic Credit Fund

HYCYX | Fund

$7.81

$22.1 M

0.00%

1.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pioneer Dynamic Credit Fund

HYCYX | Fund

$7.81

$22.1 M

0.00%

1.87%

HYCYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Dynamic Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pioneer Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Shulkin

Fund Description

HYCYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 6.2% 81.50%
1 Yr N/A -22.1% 21.3% 76.82%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% 97.30%
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% 91.95%
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.3% 3.7% 57.26%
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% 33.28%
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% 97.89%
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% 12.79%
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% 48.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HYCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 6.2% 58.78%
1 Yr N/A -22.1% 22.2% 20.60%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% 97.35%
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% 93.63%
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HYCYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.3% 3.7% 17.84%
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% 4.09%
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% 98.79%
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% 15.29%
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% 57.33%

NAV & Total Return History

HYCYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HYCYX Category Low Category High HYCYX % Rank
Net Assets 22.1 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 97.10%
Number of Holdings 240 2 2736 68.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.05 M -492 M 2.55 B 95.62%
Weighting of Top 10 13.71% 3.0% 100.0% 37.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.20%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.74%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.70%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.25%
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 2.8% 1.24%
  6. West Street Merger Sub Inc 6.38% 1.15%
  7. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. 4.88% 1.14%
  8. Greif, Inc. 6.5% 1.12%
  9. M/I Homes, Inc. 4.95% 1.10%
  10. Provident Funding Associates LP / PFG Finance Corp 6.38% 1.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HYCYX % Rank
Bonds 		93.24% 0.00% 154.38% 63.95%
Cash 		6.76% -52.00% 100.00% 11.53%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 87.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 78.54%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 71.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 97.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYCYX % Rank
Corporate 		93.24% 0.00% 100.00% 63.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.76% 0.00% 99.98% 12.28%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 69.15%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 79.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.17% 63.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 73.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HYCYX % Rank
US 		78.89% 0.00% 150.64% 64.53%
Non US 		14.35% 0.00% 96.17% 32.85%

HYCYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HYCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.87% 0.02% 3.87% 10.83%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 36.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HYCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HYCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HYCYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 1.00% 327.00% 41.26%

HYCYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HYCYX Category Low Category High HYCYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 39.36% 96.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HYCYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HYCYX Category Low Category High HYCYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.35% -2.39% 14.30% 11.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HYCYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HYCYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Shulkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

3.74

3.7%

MATTHEW B. SHULKIN, CFA VICE PRESIDENT PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 2013 Investment Experience: Since 1996 Matt Shulkin is a Vice President and a member of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield portfolio management team in Boston. He focuses on US High Yield investments as a co-manager of several Amundi Pioneer US High Yield portfolios. In addition to his primary role as portfolio manager for these strategies, he helps in selecting US high yield investments for both Global High Yield and Multi-Sector strategies. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Matt spent five years as a high yield analyst covering a wide variety of sectors at MAST Capital Management, a credit hedge fund in Boston. Before MAST, Matt was the sole member of the U.S. credit operation for Tisbury Capital, a London-based hedge fund. At Tisbury, in coordination with the credit team in London, he invested in distressed and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and asset-backed securities. Prior to Tisbury, Matt was a Vice President as part of Putnam Investments’ high yield analyst team. In addition to his high yield sector coverage at Putnam, Matt was named the group’s primary distressed analyst in January 2006. Prior to Putnam, Matt worked as a high yield analyst at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, as part of a five-person team managing a fund. Matt started his career as a junior research analyst on the high yield sales and trading desk at CIBC World Markets in New York City, where he worked from 1996 through 1999. Matt earned his B.A. from Cornell University in 1996, and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School in 2003. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Andrew Feltus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

3.0

3.0%

ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Kenneth Monaghan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

1.0

1.0%

Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.07 2.92

