Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.