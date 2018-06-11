The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity and fixed income securities of issuers whose activities are related to the economic development and growth of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and Hong Kong (collectively “China”). Harvest considers an issuer’s activities to be related to the economic development and growth of China if:

● The issuer is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in China;

● The issuer has the primary trading markets for its securities in China;

● The issuer derives at least 50% of its revenue or earnings from goods or services sold or produced in China or has at least 50% of its assets there; or

● The issuer’s securities are denominated in Renminbi (the official currency of the PRC).

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts, and shares of investment companies (including other mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)).

In selecting equity securities for the Fund, Harvest adopts a fundamental bottom-up research approach combined with top-down sector allocation and strict risk management. Harvest begins by collecting economic, policy, industry, company and other information using its proprietary systems. Harvest then uses quantitative screening, financial modelling and securities valuations to analyze the information it has collected. Harvest then constructs the Fund’s portfolio with securities that it believes provide the most upside within its risk control parameters.

The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include fixed income securities denominated in Renminbi and U.S. dollars issued by corporations and governments, including the agencies or instrumentalities of governments in the China and Asian region (including Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Mongolia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka). The Fund also may purchase U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities issued by PRC and Hong Kong companies in over-the-counter markets through major financial institutions.

With respect to its fixed income investments, the Fund may invest in both investment grade and high yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”). Investment grade securities are generally considered to be those rated Baa3 or better by Moody’s Investor Services or BBB- or better by Standard & Poor Corporation or Fitch, Inc. High yield securities are those securities rated lower than investment grade. The Fund may also invest in unrated securities which are determined by Harvest to be of comparable quality. The Fund may purchase securities of various maturities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to maintain an average portfolio duration of 3 to 5 years.

In selecting fixed income securities for the Fund, Harvest pursues a combined approach of top-down and bottom-up research. In its top-down approach, Harvest considers economic data on a global, regional and local basis (e.g., economic growth, monetary and fiscal policies and interest rate cycles) in order to identify longer-term macro trends and current themes which, in the view of Harvest, are likely to impact markets. In its bottom-up approach, Harvest uses a proprietary internal rating process and incorporates its sector views and strategies determined from the top-down approach.

The Fund may invest in participatory notes or other structured or derivative instruments (“Access Products”) to gain exposure to these equity and fixed income securities and to PRC domestic securities, and may invest in Renminbi-denominated securities traded on the CNH market, which is an over-the-counter market located in countries other than the PRC, such as Hong Kong or Singapore, that may be accessed by investors located outside of the PRC. Additionally, because Harvest has obtained Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“RQFII”) status and has been granted license to invest in PRC domestic securities, Harvest may, from time to time, use such license to invest the Fund’s assets directly in PRC domestic securities. The Fund may also invest in forward currency contracts and currency futures to hedge U.S. dollar-denominated exposure to the Renminbi and U.S. Treasury futures to hedge against fluctuations in U.S. interest rates.

The Fund may change its 80% policy at any time and will notify shareholders in writing 60 days in advance of the change. Access Products with economic characteristics similar to equity and fixed income securities of issuers whose activities are related to the economic development and growth of China will be included as investments that satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy described above. The Fund may buy and sell securities frequently in seeking to achieve its objective.