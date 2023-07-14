Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$513 M

Holdings in Top 10

4.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HWVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    38176456
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Judd Peters

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) currently considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell 2000® Index. The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $25.4 million to $10.4 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund typically will hold equity securities of approximately 300 to 400 different companies.The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process based on a proprietary model that is augmented with internally-generated fundamental research. The Fund seeks broad diversified exposure to these investment opportunities by holding approximately 300 to 400 portfolio securities. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ pre-determined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification
Read More

HWVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -10.6% 21.3% 47.29%
1 Yr 5.4% -16.4% 28.1% 49.67%
3 Yr 16.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 18.24%
5 Yr 0.4%* -24.5% 42.5% 33.58%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -36.7% 212.9% 37.03%
2021 12.7% -38.4% 60.6% 29.84%
2020 0.1% -9.3% 66.8% 62.79%
2019 4.8% -5.9% 7.6% 37.47%
2018 -4.9% -12.3% -1.2% 39.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -12.9% 21.3% 45.55%
1 Yr 5.4% -16.4% 46.4% 45.67%
3 Yr 16.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 16.63%
5 Yr 2.3%* -19.0% 42.5% 24.88%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -36.7% 212.9% 37.03%
2021 12.7% -38.4% 60.6% 29.84%
2020 0.1% -7.6% 66.8% 62.79%
2019 4.8% -5.9% 7.6% 37.47%
2018 -3.1% -12.3% -1.2% 26.07%

NAV & Total Return History

HWVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWVIX Category Low Category High HWVIX % Rank
Net Assets 513 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 44.16%
Number of Holdings 376 10 1551 16.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.2 M 812 K 2.82 B 78.99%
Weighting of Top 10 4.75% 4.8% 95.7% 99.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ranger Oil Corp 0.65%
  2. Meritor Inc 0.58%
  3. Ebix Inc 0.57%
  4. BlueLinx Holdings Inc 0.57%
  5. Dime Community Bancshares Inc 0.55%
  6. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co 0.54%
  7. Knoll Inc 0.54%
  8. Navistar International Corp 0.54%
  9. Live Oak Bancshares Inc 0.54%
  10. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc 0.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWVIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.73% 14.38% 100.16% 44.86%
Cash 		1.27% -52.43% 47.85% 54.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 26.70%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 25.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 24.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 25.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.64% 0.00% 35.71% 6.84%
Industrials 		18.89% 0.65% 48.61% 37.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.80% 0.00% 51.62% 23.84%
Energy 		11.39% 0.00% 29.42% 16.78%
Technology 		6.94% 0.00% 34.03% 78.15%
Basic Materials 		5.35% 0.00% 67.30% 45.70%
Utilities 		3.82% 0.00% 13.86% 30.91%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 44.41% 82.78%
Healthcare 		2.46% 0.00% 25.76% 88.74%
Consumer Defense 		1.34% 0.00% 13.22% 90.95%
Communication Services 		0.60% 0.00% 24.90% 87.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWVIX % Rank
US 		97.90% 11.42% 100.16% 15.32%
Non US 		0.83% 0.00% 78.53% 83.81%

HWVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.05% 37.36% 80.84%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 18.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 33.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

HWVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 69.35%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HWVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 7.00% 252.00% 30.42%

HWVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWVIX Category Low Category High HWVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.50% 0.00% 7.65% 47.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWVIX Category Low Category High HWVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.43% 4.13% 11.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Ryan Thomes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

