The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) currently considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell 2000

®

Index.

The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $25.4 million to $10.4 billion.

Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities.

The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process that relies on rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. The Fund focuses exposure on these investment opportunities by holding approximately 50-100 securities.

As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance.

With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell