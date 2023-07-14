Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
22.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$630 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.1%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HWSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|21.26%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|30.15%
|3 Yr
|22.2%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|4.62%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|15.20%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|28.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|12.20%
|2021
|16.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|10.02%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|70.23%
|2019
|3.5%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|77.86%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|39.35%
|Period
|HWSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|20.61%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|27.49%
|3 Yr
|22.2%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|3.93%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|14.29%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|22.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|12.20%
|2021
|16.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|10.02%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|70.23%
|2019
|3.5%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|77.86%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|29.57%
|HWSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|630 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|38.53%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|1551
|75.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|199 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|27.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.05%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|13.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.02%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|83.15%
|Cash
|3.99%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|15.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|26.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|24.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|23.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|24.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.91%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|38.63%
|Energy
|17.36%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|3.31%
|Industrials
|17.35%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|45.70%
|Technology
|12.79%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|15.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.73%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|40.62%
|Communication Services
|6.61%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|4.19%
|Real Estate
|3.37%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|75.28%
|Healthcare
|2.02%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|90.95%
|Utilities
|1.84%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|64.02%
|Basic Materials
|1.01%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|96.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|97.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWSIX % Rank
|US
|89.18%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|87.53%
|Non US
|6.84%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|13.57%
|HWSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|61.23%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|36.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|79.91%
|HWSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HWSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|23.69%
|HWSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.58%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|46.44%
|HWSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HWSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|48.45%
|HWSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2010
|$0.016
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2006
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Miles plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value portfolios, represents all strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into the consumer and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Miles was a vice president in corporate finance at BT Securities Corporation, an affiliate of Bankers Trust. He specialized in lending to and arranging debt for highly leveraged companies. Mr. Miles received his BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 1997
24.93
24.9%
David Green has been Principal and Portfolio Manager of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC since 1997. In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Green plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value and Value Opportunities portfolios, represents these strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into Special Situations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Green worked as a senior equity analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the Broad Market Value team. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked as an equity analyst with Prudential Investment Corporation where he began his investment career in 1990. Mr. Green's investment experience is focused primarily on analysis of publicly traded equities. Mr. Green, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics with honors from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...