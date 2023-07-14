Home
Trending ETFs

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
HWSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$71.97 -1.0 -1.37%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWSIX) Primary A (HWSAX) C (HWSCX) Inst (HWSZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund

HWSIX | Fund

$71.97

$630 M

0.58%

$0.42

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

22.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$630 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$73.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HWSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 22.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    7610557
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Miles

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) currently considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell 2000® Index. The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $25.4 million to $10.4 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities.The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process that relies on rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. The Fund focuses exposure on these investment opportunities by holding approximately 50-100 securities. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.
Read More

HWSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -10.6% 21.3% 21.26%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.4% 28.1% 30.15%
3 Yr 22.2%* -15.7% 112.5% 4.62%
5 Yr 2.3%* -24.5% 42.5% 15.20%
10 Yr 2.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 28.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -36.7% 212.9% 12.20%
2021 16.2% -38.4% 60.6% 10.02%
2020 -0.4% -9.3% 66.8% 70.23%
2019 3.5% -5.9% 7.6% 77.86%
2018 -4.9% -12.3% -1.2% 39.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -12.9% 21.3% 20.61%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.4% 46.4% 27.49%
3 Yr 22.2%* -15.7% 112.5% 3.93%
5 Yr 4.1%* -19.0% 42.5% 14.29%
10 Yr 5.8%* -10.1% 23.2% 22.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -36.7% 212.9% 12.20%
2021 16.2% -38.4% 60.6% 10.02%
2020 -0.4% -7.6% 66.8% 70.23%
2019 3.5% -5.9% 7.6% 77.86%
2018 -3.2% -12.3% -1.2% 29.57%

NAV & Total Return History

HWSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWSIX Category Low Category High HWSIX % Rank
Net Assets 630 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 38.53%
Number of Holdings 69 10 1551 75.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 199 M 812 K 2.82 B 27.57%
Weighting of Top 10 34.05% 4.8% 95.7% 13.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Stagwell Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.55%
  2. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  3. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  4. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  5. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  6. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  7. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  8. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  9. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%
  10. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd 4.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWSIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.02% 14.38% 100.16% 83.15%
Cash 		3.99% -52.43% 47.85% 15.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 26.04%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 24.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 23.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 24.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.91% 0.00% 35.71% 38.63%
Energy 		17.36% 0.00% 29.42% 3.31%
Industrials 		17.35% 0.65% 48.61% 45.70%
Technology 		12.79% 0.00% 34.03% 15.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.73% 0.00% 51.62% 40.62%
Communication Services 		6.61% 0.00% 24.90% 4.19%
Real Estate 		3.37% 0.00% 44.41% 75.28%
Healthcare 		2.02% 0.00% 25.76% 90.95%
Utilities 		1.84% 0.00% 13.86% 64.02%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 67.30% 96.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 97.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWSIX % Rank
US 		89.18% 11.42% 100.16% 87.53%
Non US 		6.84% 0.00% 78.53% 13.57%

HWSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.05% 37.36% 61.23%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 36.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 79.91%

Sales Fees

HWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 7.00% 252.00% 23.69%

HWSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWSIX Category Low Category High HWSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 7.65% 46.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWSIX Category Low Category High HWSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.43% 4.13% 48.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Miles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Miles plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value portfolios, represents all strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into the consumer and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Miles was a vice president in corporate finance at BT Securities Corporation, an affiliate of Bankers Trust. He specialized in lending to and arranging debt for highly leveraged companies. Mr. Miles received his BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

David Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 1997

24.93

24.9%

David Green has been Principal and Portfolio Manager of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC since 1997. In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Green plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value and Value Opportunities portfolios, represents these strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into Special Situations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Green worked as a senior equity analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the Broad Market Value team. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked as an equity analyst with Prudential Investment Corporation where he began his investment career in 1990. Mr. Green's investment experience is focused primarily on analysis of publicly traded equities. Mr. Green, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics with honors from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

×