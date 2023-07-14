Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
16.7%
1 yr return
27.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$3.07 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 5.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HWNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|14.37%
|1 Yr
|27.1%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|10.18%
|3 Yr
|16.5%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|0.64%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|29.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HWNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|21.04%
|2021
|7.9%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|2.79%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|75.73%
|2019
|3.8%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|40.20%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|60.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWNIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.17%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|44.35%
|Cash
|1.83%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|51.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|22.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|42.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|17.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|21.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWNIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.77%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|8.71%
|Industrials
|17.79%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|16.52%
|Energy
|16.03%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|2.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.66%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|48.95%
|Consumer Defense
|9.08%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|43.54%
|Technology
|6.90%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|46.85%
|Communication Services
|6.64%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|52.85%
|Healthcare
|5.14%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|90.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|92.79%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|84.08%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|98.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWNIX % Rank
|Non US
|88.12%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|89.88%
|US
|10.05%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|6.55%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWNIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.82%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|72.84%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Rosenthal plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rosenthal was a member of the investment team at FLAG Capital Management where he worked to identify and evaluate fund-of-funds investment opportunities in venture capital and private equity. He began his career as an analyst with UBS' Health Care investment banking group. Mr. Rosenthal received his BA in Economics from Boston College and MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.
David Green has been Principal and Portfolio Manager of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC since 1997. In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Green plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value and Value Opportunities portfolios, represents these strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into Special Situations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Green worked as a senior equity analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the Broad Market Value team. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked as an equity analyst with Prudential Investment Corporation where he began his investment career in 1990. Mr. Green's investment experience is focused primarily on analysis of publicly traded equities. Mr. Green, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics with honors from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Doble plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as provides expertise and insight into the energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Doble worked as an analyst for Equinox Capital Management. He also worked as an analyst at Ark Asset Management in their equity research group and as a portfolio manager’s assistant in their fixed income group. Mr. Doble, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
