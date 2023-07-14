Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

27.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$3.07 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HWNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    262071
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Rosenthal

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in non-U.S. companies, which may include companies located or operating in developed or emerging markets. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) determines where a company is located, and thus whether a company is located outside the U.S. or in an emerging market, by referring to: (i) its primary stock exchange listing; (ii) where it is registered, organized or incorporated; (iii) where its headquarters are located; (iv) where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or (v) where at least 50% of its assets are located. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but in no less than three different countries). From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be
invested in companies located in a single country. The Fund invests in companies of any size market capitalization.
In addition to purchasing equity securities on exchanges where the companies are located, the Fund may purchase equity securities on exchanges other than where their companies are domiciled (often traded as dual listed securities) or in the form of Depositary Receipts, which include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) or similar securities.
The Fund may enter into currency contracts (such as spot, forward and futures) to hedge foreign currency exposure. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may invest up to 20% of its assets in emerging markets. 
The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.
Read More

HWNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -0.2% 22.0% 14.37%
1 Yr 27.1% -23.7% 32.5% 10.18%
3 Yr 16.5%* -4.7% 20.6% 0.64%
5 Yr 1.4%* -11.3% 9.6% 29.35%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -27.8% 166.1% 21.04%
2021 7.9% -42.2% 28.2% 2.79%
2020 -1.2% -7.3% 5.5% 75.73%
2019 3.8% 1.1% 7.1% 40.20%
2018 -5.5% -8.1% -1.1% 91.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -9.7% 22.0% 14.37%
1 Yr 27.1% -23.7% 56.0% 10.45%
3 Yr 16.5%* -4.7% 22.3% 0.64%
5 Yr 2.9%* -11.3% 12.4% 14.93%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -27.8% 166.1% 21.04%
2021 7.9% -42.2% 28.2% 2.79%
2020 -1.2% -7.3% 5.5% 75.73%
2019 3.8% 1.1% 7.1% 40.20%
2018 -4.1% -8.1% -1.1% 60.28%

NAV & Total Return History

HWNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWNIX Category Low Category High HWNIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.07 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 97.91%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3900 86.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 804 K 530 K 13.7 B 99.11%
Weighting of Top 10 33.03% 7.3% 99.9% 18.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Siemens AG 5.48%
  2. Siemens AG 5.48%
  3. Siemens AG 5.48%
  4. Siemens AG 5.48%
  5. Siemens AG 5.48%
  6. Siemens AG 5.48%
  7. Siemens AG 5.48%
  8. Siemens AG 5.48%
  9. Siemens AG 5.48%
  10. Siemens AG 5.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWNIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.17% 75.03% 100.46% 44.35%
Cash 		1.83% -31.92% 11.89% 51.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 22.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 42.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 17.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 21.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWNIX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.77% 0.00% 42.76% 8.71%
Industrials 		17.79% 1.03% 36.79% 16.52%
Energy 		16.03% 0.00% 26.59% 2.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 0.00% 27.46% 48.95%
Consumer Defense 		9.08% 0.00% 31.84% 43.54%
Technology 		6.90% 0.00% 24.16% 46.85%
Communication Services 		6.64% 0.00% 23.78% 52.85%
Healthcare 		5.14% 0.00% 23.28% 90.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 92.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 84.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 98.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWNIX % Rank
Non US 		88.12% 71.47% 100.46% 89.88%
US 		10.05% 0.00% 15.02% 6.55%

HWNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.13% 0.01% 21.16% 2.11%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 79.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

HWNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HWNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 2.00% 158.16% 31.36%

HWNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWNIX Category Low Category High HWNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.82% 0.00% 8.48% 72.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWNIX Category Low Category High HWNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% 0.18% 7.85% 82.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Rosenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Rosenthal plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rosenthal was a member of the investment team at FLAG Capital Management where he worked to identify and evaluate fund-of-funds investment opportunities in venture capital and private equity. He began his career as an analyst with UBS' Health Care investment banking group. Mr. Rosenthal received his BA in Economics from Boston College and MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.

David Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

David Green has been Principal and Portfolio Manager of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC since 1997. In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Green plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value and Value Opportunities portfolios, represents these strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into Special Situations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Green worked as a senior equity analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the Broad Market Value team. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked as an equity analyst with Prudential Investment Corporation where he began his investment career in 1990. Mr. Green's investment experience is focused primarily on analysis of publicly traded equities. Mr. Green, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics with honors from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Hunter Doble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Doble plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as provides expertise and insight into the energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Doble worked as an analyst for Equinox Capital Management. He also worked as an analyst at Ark Asset Management in their equity research group and as a portfolio manager’s assistant in their fixed income group. Mr. Doble, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

