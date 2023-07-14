Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
HWMZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.76 -1.38 -2.81%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWMIX) Primary A (HWMAX) C (HWMCX) Inst (HWMZX)
HWMZX (Mutual Fund)

Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.76 -1.38 -2.81%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWMIX) Primary A (HWMAX) C (HWMCX) Inst (HWMZX)
HWMZX (Mutual Fund)

Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.76 -1.38 -2.81%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWMIX) Primary A (HWMAX) C (HWMCX) Inst (HWMZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund

HWMZX | Fund

$47.76

$514 M

0.58%

$0.28

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

27.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$514 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund

HWMZX | Fund

$47.76

$514 M

0.58%

$0.28

0.88%

HWMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 27.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    735718
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Davis

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) currently considers mid-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell Midcap® Index. The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $1.9 billion to $46.5 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may invest in the securities of small capitalization companies and in foreign (non-U.S.) securities.The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2 fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.
Read More

HWMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -10.8% 26.2% 49.34%
1 Yr 19.5% -29.4% 26.4% 2.10%
3 Yr 27.6%* -14.4% 93.1% 0.81%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 42.0% 58.70%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 58.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.2% -41.6% 42.6% 1.06%
2021 17.2% -23.5% 23.2% 2.14%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 70.84%
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% N/A
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -19.1% 22.1% 46.46%
1 Yr 19.5% -29.4% 36.6% 1.31%
3 Yr 27.6%* -14.4% 93.1% 0.54%
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.0% 55.95%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 55.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.2% -41.6% 42.6% 1.06%
2021 17.2% -23.5% 23.2% 2.14%
2020 -0.6% -8.6% 93.7% 70.84%
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.5% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HWMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWMZX Category Low Category High HWMZX % Rank
Net Assets 514 M 504 K 30.4 B 60.73%
Number of Holdings 66 9 2354 66.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M 129 K 9.16 B 55.91%
Weighting of Top 10 35.89% 5.3% 99.9% 11.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cairn Engy 6.92%
  2. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  3. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  4. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  5. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  6. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  7. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  8. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  9. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%
  10. Cairn Energy PLC 5.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWMZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.13% 85.69% 100.65% 66.93%
Cash 		2.87% -0.65% 14.30% 33.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 28.08%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 29.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 27.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 29.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWMZX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.71% 0.00% 60.11% 6.82%
Energy 		22.31% 0.00% 29.17% 1.05%
Industrials 		14.19% 0.00% 29.02% 60.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.66% 0.00% 29.62% 41.73%
Technology 		9.70% 0.00% 30.07% 51.97%
Communication Services 		4.56% 0.00% 19.80% 26.51%
Utilities 		4.34% 0.00% 24.69% 68.77%
Healthcare 		4.01% 0.00% 32.47% 92.65%
Basic Materials 		1.20% 0.00% 23.88% 95.54%
Consumer Defense 		0.72% 0.00% 33.79% 97.64%
Real Estate 		0.62% 0.00% 40.74% 89.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWMZX % Rank
US 		79.69% 55.79% 100.30% 92.65%
Non US 		17.44% 0.00% 36.04% 4.20%

HWMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 16.27% 63.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 71.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HWMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HWMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 227.00% 36.42%

HWMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWMZX Category Low Category High HWMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 8.88% 24.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWMZX Category Low Category High HWMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -1.84% 4.73% 7.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.

Stanley Majcher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Majcher plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Mid-Cap Value portfolios, represents the strategy to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into the energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Majcher was an analyst in corporate finance at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. He worked on a variety of common equity, equity-linked and debt financings as well as strategic advisory assignments for Merrill Lynch's domestic and international airline clients. Mr. Majcher, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Finance and Marketing from Georgetown University.

Hunter Doble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2019

2.76

2.8%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Doble plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as provides expertise and insight into the energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Doble worked as an analyst for Equinox Capital Management. He also worked as an analyst at Ark Asset Management in their equity research group and as a portfolio manager’s assistant in their fixed income group. Mr. Doble, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×