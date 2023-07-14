Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
19.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
27.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$514 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.9%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HWMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|49.34%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|2.10%
|3 Yr
|27.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|0.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|58.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|58.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWMZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.2%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|1.06%
|2021
|17.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|2.14%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|70.84%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|N/A
|HWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWMZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|514 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|60.73%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|9
|2354
|66.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|173 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|55.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.89%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|11.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWMZX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.13%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|66.93%
|Cash
|2.87%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|33.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|28.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|29.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|27.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|29.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWMZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.71%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|6.82%
|Energy
|22.31%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|1.05%
|Industrials
|14.19%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|60.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.66%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|41.73%
|Technology
|9.70%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|51.97%
|Communication Services
|4.56%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|26.51%
|Utilities
|4.34%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|68.77%
|Healthcare
|4.01%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|92.65%
|Basic Materials
|1.20%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|95.54%
|Consumer Defense
|0.72%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|97.64%
|Real Estate
|0.62%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|89.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWMZX % Rank
|US
|79.69%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|92.65%
|Non US
|17.44%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|4.20%
|HWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|63.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|71.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|HWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWMZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|36.42%
|HWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWMZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.58%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|24.28%
|HWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWMZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.75%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|7.65%
|HWMZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.626
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.758
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.557
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Majcher plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Mid-Cap Value portfolios, represents the strategy to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into the energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Majcher was an analyst in corporate finance at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. He worked on a variety of common equity, equity-linked and debt financings as well as strategic advisory assignments for Merrill Lynch's domestic and international airline clients. Mr. Majcher, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Finance and Marketing from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2019
2.76
2.8%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Doble plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as provides expertise and insight into the energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Doble worked as an analyst for Equinox Capital Management. He also worked as an analyst at Ark Asset Management in their equity research group and as a portfolio manager’s assistant in their fixed income group. Mr. Doble, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
