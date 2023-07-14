The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) currently considers large cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell 1000 ® Index. The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $1.9 billion to $2,212.8 billion , although the Advisor will generally not purchase stock in a company with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund also invests in stocks with high cash dividends or payout yields relative to the market. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.