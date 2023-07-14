Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$886 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HWHZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|7.60%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|14.04%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|14.79%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|71.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|31.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWHZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|34.37%
|2021
|1.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|15.21%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|84.20%
|2019
|0.8%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|93.31%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|HWHZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|6.43%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|8.47%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|14.31%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|72.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|29.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWHZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|34.52%
|2021
|1.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|15.36%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|84.20%
|2019
|0.8%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|93.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|HWHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWHZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|886 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|37.48%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|2
|2736
|78.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|37.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.86%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|54.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWHZX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.04%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|90.96%
|Cash
|3.47%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|44.66%
|Stocks
|3.01%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|14.58%
|Other
|2.03%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|2.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.80%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|27.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.65%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|7.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWHZX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|51.57%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|48.72%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.13%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|53.28%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|54.99%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWHZX % Rank
|US
|3.01%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|13.91%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|40.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWHZX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.35%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|35.04%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.65%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|47.21%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|32.55%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|50.59%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|14.52%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|39.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWHZX % Rank
|US
|77.00%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|74.08%
|Non US
|11.04%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|70.42%
|HWHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|81.00%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|47.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HWHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HWHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|9.62%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|75.28%
|HWHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWHZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.31%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|41.34%
|HWHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HWHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWHZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.56%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|8.96%
|HWHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2009
13.18
13.2%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Kennedy plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of all High Yield bond portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kennedy was a Managing Director, portfolio manager and senior member of PIMCO's investment strategy group. At PIMCO, he headed the global high yield business along with managing and overseeing High Yield funds, bank loan trading and collateralized debt obligations. Mr. Kennedy was formerly associated with the Prudential Insurance Company of America as a private placement asset manager where he was responsible for investing and managing a portfolio of investment grade and high yield privately placed fixed income securities. Prior to that, he was a consultant for Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) in Los Angeles and London. Mr. Kennedy, a CFA charterholder, was nominated for Morningstar’s 2010 Fixed Income Manager of the Year. He received his BS from Stanford University and MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2009
12.85
12.9%
Mark Hudoff is Portfolio Manager of Hotchkins and Wiley (since 2009).Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Hudoff was an Executive Vice President, portfolio manager and Head of Global High Yield investments at PIMCO. He started at PIMCO as a credit analyst for the high yield team and moved to Europe in 2000 to build and manage their European credit business, including the management of PIMCO's European High Yield strategies. Upon returning to the U.S. in 2004, Mr. Hudoff founded and developed PIMCO's Global High Yield practice, while also managing U.S. High Yield portfolios. Mr. Hudoff was formerly associated with BCA where he worked as a fixed income strategist. Mr. Hudoff was nominated for Morningstar’s 2010 Fixed Income Manager of the Year. He received his BS in Economics from Arizona State University and MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2012
9.76
9.8%
Patrick Meegan serves as a portfolio manager and member of the financials and healthcare sector teams. Mr. Meegan began his career at H&W as an investment analyst and became portfolio manager in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Meegan was an audit manager at Arthur Andersen and specialized in financial statement audits and advising clients on SEC reporting issues. Mr. Meegan, a Certified Public Accountant, received his BA in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton and his MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Mak plays an integral role in the investment research review and decision making process and coordinates the day-to-day management of all High Yield bond portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Mak worked at PIMCO in multiple roles ranging from credit analyst to high yield portfolio manager, primarily focused on internal high yield funds. Prior to his position at PIMCO, Mr. Mak was an equity analyst at Epoch Partners covering telecom equipment and related technology issuers. Mr. Mak, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Business Economics with a minor in Accounting from University of California, Los Angeles, and MBA with emphasis in Finance and Strategy from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...