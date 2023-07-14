In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Kennedy plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of all High Yield bond portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kennedy was a Managing Director, portfolio manager and senior member of PIMCO's investment strategy group. At PIMCO, he headed the global high yield business along with managing and overseeing High Yield funds, bank loan trading and collateralized debt obligations. Mr. Kennedy was formerly associated with the Prudential Insurance Company of America as a private placement asset manager where he was responsible for investing and managing a portfolio of investment grade and high yield privately placed fixed income securities. Prior to that, he was a consultant for Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) in Los Angeles and London. Mr. Kennedy, a CFA charterholder, was nominated for Morningstar’s 2010 Fixed Income Manager of the Year. He received his BS from Stanford University and MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.