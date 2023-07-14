Home
Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund

mutual fund
HWGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.6 -0.23 -1.55%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HWGIX) Primary A (HWGAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund

HWGIX | Fund

$14.60

$37 M

0.94%

$0.14

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$37 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HWGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    2484834
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Rosenthal

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which may include companies located or operating in established or emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies located outside of the U.S. If Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) deems market conditions and/or company valuations less favorable for companies located outside the U.S., the Fund could invest less than 40%, but would invest at least 30% of its net assets in equity securities of companies located outside the U.S. The Advisor determines where a company is located, and thus whether a company is located outside the U.S. or in an emerging market, by referring to: its primary stock
exchange listing; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but in no less than three different countries). From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies located in a single country. The Fund invests in companies of any size market capitalization.
In addition to purchasing equity securities on exchanges where the companies are located, the Fund may purchase equity securities on exchanges other than where their companies are domiciled (often traded as dual listed securities) or in the form of Depositary Receipts, which include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) or similar securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may invest up to 20% of its assets in emerging markets.
The Fund may enter into currency contracts (such as spot, forward and futures) to hedge foreign currency exposure.
The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.
Read More

HWGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 1.01%
1 Yr 17.5% 17.3% 252.4% 6.48%
3 Yr 16.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 86.98%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 74.63%
10 Yr 1.9%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -24.3% 957.1% 87.83%
2021 12.2% -38.3% 47.1% 52.09%
2020 -0.7% -54.2% 0.6% 91.79%
2019 5.0% -76.0% 54.1% 89.02%
2018 -5.2% -26.1% 47.8% 0.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -35.6% 29.2% 1.01%
1 Yr 17.5% 11.4% 252.4% 6.25%
3 Yr 16.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 85.16%
5 Yr 3.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 73.29%
10 Yr 5.3%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -24.3% 957.1% 87.83%
2021 12.2% -33.1% 47.1% 52.47%
2020 -0.7% -44.4% 1.8% 71.74%
2019 5.0% -6.5% 54.1% 79.80%
2018 -3.4% -14.4% 47.8% 1.12%

NAV & Total Return History

HWGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWGIX Category Low Category High HWGIX % Rank
Net Assets 37 M 199 K 133 B 83.55%
Number of Holdings 56 1 9075 66.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M -18 M 37.6 B 81.28%
Weighting of Top 10 34.12% 9.1% 100.0% 34.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. General Electric Co 4.39%
  3. F5 Inc 3.99%
  4. Anthem Inc 3.87%
  5. American International Group Inc 3.38%
  6. Heineken Holding NV 3.35%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWGIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 61.84% 125.47% 45.26%
Cash 		1.90% -174.70% 23.12% 50.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 93.17%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 93.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 93.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 93.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWGIX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.84% 0.00% 38.42% 2.09%
Industrials 		20.07% 0.00% 44.06% 4.41%
Technology 		18.00% 0.00% 49.87% 72.25%
Energy 		10.65% 0.00% 21.15% 4.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.67% 0.00% 40.94% 68.61%
Communication Services 		7.56% 0.00% 57.66% 73.90%
Healthcare 		7.53% 0.00% 35.42% 88.88%
Consumer Defense 		3.40% 0.00% 73.28% 76.32%
Real Estate 		0.28% 0.00% 39.48% 69.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 99.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 99.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWGIX % Rank
US 		58.14% 0.13% 103.82% 48.35%
Non US 		39.95% 0.58% 99.46% 46.37%

HWGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 44.27% 42.30%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 63.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 91.90%

Sales Fees

HWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 395.00% 44.50%

HWGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWGIX Category Low Category High HWGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 3.26% 93.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWGIX Category Low Category High HWGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -4.27% 12.65% 31.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Rosenthal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Rosenthal plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rosenthal was a member of the investment team at FLAG Capital Management where he worked to identify and evaluate fund-of-funds investment opportunities in venture capital and private equity. He began his career as an analyst with UBS' Health Care investment banking group. Mr. Rosenthal received his BA in Economics from Boston College and MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.

Scott McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

