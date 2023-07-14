Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|HWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|1.01%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|6.48%
|3 Yr
|16.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|86.98%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|74.63%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|87.83%
|2021
|12.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|52.09%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|91.79%
|2019
|5.0%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|89.02%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|0.80%
|HWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37 M
|199 K
|133 B
|83.55%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|1
|9075
|66.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|81.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.12%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|34.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|45.26%
|Cash
|1.90%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|93.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|93.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|93.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|93.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWGIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.84%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|2.09%
|Industrials
|20.07%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|4.41%
|Technology
|18.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|72.25%
|Energy
|10.65%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|4.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.67%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|68.61%
|Communication Services
|7.56%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|73.90%
|Healthcare
|7.53%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|88.88%
|Consumer Defense
|3.40%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|76.32%
|Real Estate
|0.28%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|69.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|99.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|99.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWGIX % Rank
|US
|58.14%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|48.35%
|Non US
|39.95%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|46.37%
|HWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|42.30%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|63.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|91.90%
|HWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|44.50%
|HWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.94%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|93.22%
|HWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|31.70%
|HWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Rosenthal plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and financials sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rosenthal was a member of the investment team at FLAG Capital Management where he worked to identify and evaluate fund-of-funds investment opportunities in venture capital and private equity. He began his career as an analyst with UBS' Health Care investment banking group. Mr. Rosenthal received his BA in Economics from Boston College and MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
