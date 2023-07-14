exchange listing; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries (but in no less than three different countries). From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies located in a single country. The Fund invests in companies of any size market capitalization.

In addition to purchasing equity securities on exchanges where the companies are located, the Fund may purchase equity securities on exchanges other than where their companies are domiciled (often traded as dual listed securities) or in the form of Depositary Receipts, which include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) or similar securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may invest up to 20% of its assets in emerging markets.

The Fund may enter into currency contracts (such as spot, forward and futures) to hedge foreign currency exposure.

The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research.

As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which may include companies located or operating in established or emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies located outside of the U.S. If Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) deems market conditions and/or company valuations less favorable for companies located outside the U.S., the Fund could invest less than 40%, but would invest at least 30% of its net assets in equity securities of companies located outside the U.S. The Advisor determines where a company is located, and thus whether a company is located outside the U.S. or in an emerging market, by referring to: its primary stockWith the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.