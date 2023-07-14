Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
19.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
Net Assets
$97.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HWCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|14.34%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|3.73%
|3 Yr
|19.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|2.19%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|9.45%
|10 Yr
|7.4%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|7.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|13.59%
|2021
|14.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|4.43%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|61.26%
|2019
|6.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|7.71%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|51.40%
|Period
|HWCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|13.20%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|3.80%
|3 Yr
|19.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|2.28%
|5 Yr
|7.1%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|10.30%
|10 Yr
|8.7%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|7.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|HWCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|13.59%
|2021
|14.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|4.43%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|61.18%
|2019
|6.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|7.71%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|66.39%
|HWCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97.6 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.47%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|1727
|61.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.3 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|85.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.57%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|24.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|23.24%
|Cash
|0.41%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|76.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|88.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|86.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|87.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|87.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWCIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.54%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|12.64%
|Energy
|15.08%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|4.49%
|Technology
|13.43%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|27.35%
|Healthcare
|12.99%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|86.53%
|Industrials
|12.32%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|39.15%
|Communication Services
|9.91%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|6.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.52%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|28.51%
|Utilities
|2.51%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|76.89%
|Consumer Defense
|1.71%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|97.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|98.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|99.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HWCIX % Rank
|US
|86.27%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|80.98%
|Non US
|13.31%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|13.23%
|HWCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|41.54%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|83.66%
|HWCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HWCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HWCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|45.76%
|HWCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.03%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|14.76%
|HWCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HWCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HWCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.24%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|55.94%
|HWCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.839
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2004
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2004
17.76
17.8%
Ms. McKenna, In her role as portfolio manager, Ms. McKenna plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process and represents the large cap fundamental value and large cap diversified value strategies to current and prospective clients. She also provides expertise and insight into the consumer and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. McKenna was an equity analyst at Trust Company of the West. Before entering the field of investment management, she worked for five years in corporate finance at Bankers Trust and then at Fieldstone Private Capital Group. Ms. McKenna began her career as a forensic accountant in 1983. Ms. McKenna, a CFA® charterholder, received her BA in Economics with distinction from Stanford University and MBA from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...