The Fund normally invests in equity securities of large capitalization companies that are considered by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) to be undervalued. The Advisor currently considers large cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell 1000

®

Index, although the Advisor will generally not purchase stock in a

company with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion. The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $1.9 billion to $2,212.8 billion . Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities.