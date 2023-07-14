Home
Hotchkis & Wiley Diversified Value Fund

mutual fund
HWCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.72 -0.45 -1.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWCIX) Primary C (HWCCX) A (HWCAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

Net Assets

$97.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HWCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley Diversified Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    31755
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patricia McKenna

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests in equity securities of large capitalization companies that are considered by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) to be undervalued. The Advisor currently considers large cap companies to be those with market capitalizations like those found in the Russell 1000® Index, although the Advisor will generally not purchase stock in a
company with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion. The market capitalization range of the Index changes constantly, but as of June 30, 2022, the range was from $1.9 billion to $2,212.8 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities.
The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. With the exception of diversification guidelines, the Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.
Read More

HWCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -13.6% 215.2% 17.74%
1 Yr 17.6% -58.6% 197.5% 3.48%
3 Yr 19.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 1.75%
5 Yr 7.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 8.63%
10 Yr 7.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 7.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -65.1% 22.3% 12.66%
2021 14.4% -25.3% 25.5% 4.51%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.22%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.06%
2018 -3.4% -9.4% 3.1% 50.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -13.6% 215.2% 16.35%
1 Yr 17.6% -58.6% 197.5% 3.55%
3 Yr 19.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 1.93%
5 Yr 7.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 10.58%
10 Yr 8.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 9.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -65.1% 22.3% 12.66%
2021 14.4% -25.3% 25.5% 4.51%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.13%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.06%
2018 -3.3% -8.9% 3.3% 73.41%

NAV & Total Return History

HWCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWCCX Category Low Category High HWCCX % Rank
Net Assets 97.6 M 1 M 151 B 86.31%
Number of Holdings 68 2 1727 60.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 85.36%
Weighting of Top 10 34.57% 5.0% 99.2% 24.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Citigroup Inc 4.66%
  2. General Electric Co 4.56%
  3. General Electric Co 4.36%
  4. American International Group Inc 4.04%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co 3.80%
  6. Marathon Oil Corp 3.33%
  7. Anthem Inc 3.01%
  8. Microsoft Corp 2.97%
  9. General Motors Co 2.79%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 28.02% 125.26% 22.58%
Cash 		0.41% -88.20% 71.98% 75.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 14.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 6.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 7.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 10.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWCCX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.54% 0.00% 58.05% 12.47%
Energy 		15.08% 0.00% 54.00% 4.32%
Technology 		13.43% 0.00% 54.02% 27.18%
Healthcare 		12.99% 0.00% 30.08% 86.37%
Industrials 		12.32% 0.00% 42.76% 38.99%
Communication Services 		9.91% 0.00% 26.58% 6.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.52% 0.00% 22.74% 28.35%
Utilities 		2.51% 0.00% 27.04% 76.72%
Consumer Defense 		1.71% 0.00% 34.10% 97.01%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 84.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 92.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWCCX % Rank
US 		86.27% 24.51% 121.23% 80.81%
Non US 		13.31% 0.00% 41.42% 13.07%

HWCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.97% 0.04% 45.41% 5.84%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 75.54%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HWCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 14.69%

Trading Fees

HWCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 488.00% 44.98%

HWCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWCCX Category Low Category High HWCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 60.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWCCX Category Low Category High HWCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -1.51% 4.28% 92.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patricia McKenna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Ms. McKenna, In her role as portfolio manager, Ms. McKenna plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process and represents the large cap fundamental value and large cap diversified value strategies to current and prospective clients. She also provides expertise and insight into the consumer and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. McKenna was an equity analyst at Trust Company of the West. Before entering the field of investment management, she worked for five years in corporate finance at Bankers Trust and then at Fieldstone Private Capital Group. Ms. McKenna began her career as a forensic accountant in 1983. Ms. McKenna, a CFA® charterholder, received her BA in Economics with distinction from Stanford University and MBA from Harvard Business School.

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Scott McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.

George Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

