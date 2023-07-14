Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
HWACX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.24 -0.69 -2.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWAIX) Primary A (HWAAX) C (HWACX) Inst (HWAZX)
HWACX (Mutual Fund)

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.24 -0.69 -2.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWAIX) Primary A (HWAAX) C (HWACX) Inst (HWAZX)
HWACX (Mutual Fund)

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.24 -0.69 -2.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HWAIX) Primary A (HWAAX) C (HWACX) Inst (HWAZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund

HWACX | Fund

$32.24

$555 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

22.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$555 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund

HWACX | Fund

$32.24

$555 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.93%

HWACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    752201
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Green

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests in equity securities, such as common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, of any size market capitalization, and investment grade and high yield (“junk bonds”) fixed income securities. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) selects companies that it believes have strong capital appreciation potential. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. The Fund may enter into currency contracts (such as spot, forward and futures) to hedge foreign currency exposure.The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. The Fund may also use futures, options, swaps and other derivatives (a financial contract with a value that depends on, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate or index) as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks and/or to manage cash. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. The Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.
Read More

HWACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -13.6% 215.2% 5.56%
1 Yr 22.2% -58.6% 197.5% 1.99%
3 Yr 14.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 6.99%
5 Yr 2.3%* -15.3% 29.4% 37.06%
10 Yr 2.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 46.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -65.1% 22.3% 41.52%
2021 8.0% -25.3% 25.5% 48.26%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 27.43%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 29.36%
2018 -4.4% -9.4% 3.1% 77.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -13.6% 215.2% 5.31%
1 Yr 22.2% -58.6% 197.5% 2.39%
3 Yr 14.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 7.37%
5 Yr 4.3%* -15.1% 32.0% 25.79%
10 Yr 5.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 39.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -65.1% 22.3% 41.52%
2021 8.0% -25.3% 25.5% 48.35%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 27.34%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 29.45%
2018 -2.5% -8.9% 3.3% 53.46%

NAV & Total Return History

HWACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HWACX Category Low Category High HWACX % Rank
Net Assets 555 M 1 M 151 B 58.42%
Number of Holdings 57 2 1727 72.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 241 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 52.03%
Weighting of Top 10 45.57% 5.0% 99.2% 7.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. F5 Inc 6.65%
  2. General Electric Co 6.50%
  3. General Electric Co 5.56%
  4. Microsoft Corp 4.96%
  5. General Motors Co 4.88%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.56%
  7. Range Resources Corp 4.19%
  8. Royal Mail PLC 4.18%
  9. Royal Mail PLC 4.18%
  10. Royal Mail PLC 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HWACX % Rank
Stocks 		94.97% 28.02% 125.26% 86.19%
Other 		3.05% -2.02% 26.80% 0.83%
Cash 		1.64% -88.20% 71.98% 48.39%
Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 80.18% 4.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 12.57% 10.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 51.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWACX % Rank
Technology 		23.42% 0.00% 54.02% 3.74%
Financial Services 		19.76% 0.00% 58.05% 42.89%
Energy 		17.00% 0.00% 54.00% 2.74%
Communication Services 		15.63% 0.00% 26.58% 2.66%
Industrials 		15.19% 0.00% 42.76% 9.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.32% 0.00% 22.74% 41.31%
Real Estate 		1.63% 0.00% 90.54% 65.17%
Consumer Defense 		1.03% 0.00% 34.10% 98.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 94.10%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.08% 99.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 95.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWACX % Rank
US 		77.34% 24.51% 121.23% 94.62%
Non US 		17.63% 0.00% 41.42% 4.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWACX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		82.20% 0.00% 100.00% 87.25%
Corporate 		17.80% 0.00% 100.00% 8.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 50.48%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 48.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 48.91%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HWACX % Rank
US 		0.19% 0.00% 63.04% 4.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 49.79%

HWACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.04% 45.41% 6.51%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 86.36%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 65.03%

Trading Fees

HWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 488.00% 80.98%

HWACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HWACX Category Low Category High HWACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 80.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HWACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HWACX Category Low Category High HWACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -1.51% 4.28% 79.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HWACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HWACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

David Green has been Principal and Portfolio Manager of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC since 1997. In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Green plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value and Value Opportunities portfolios, represents these strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into Special Situations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Green worked as a senior equity analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the Broad Market Value team. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked as an equity analyst with Prudential Investment Corporation where he began his investment career in 1990. Mr. Green's investment experience is focused primarily on analysis of publicly traded equities. Mr. Green, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics with honors from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

George Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×