The Fund normally invests in equity securities, such as common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, of any size market capitalization, and investment grade and high yield (“junk bonds”) fixed income securities. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) selects companies that it believes have strong capital appreciation potential. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. The Fund may enter into currency contracts (such as spot, forward and futures) to hedge foreign currency exposure. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Fund employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. The Fund may also use futures, options, swaps and other derivatives (a financial contract with a value that depends on, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate or index) as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks and/or to manage cash. As part of the Advisor's investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company's short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. The Fund does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Fund evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) portfolio diversification.