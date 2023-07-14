Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of issuers located in the United States. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, chooses the Fund’s investments using fundamental research to seek to identify high-quality companies demonstrating a commitment to dividends and shareholders and improving or sustainable operating characteristics. Wellington Management’s investment process focuses on companies that it believes are undervalued market leaders, industries with improving supply/demand trends, and companies that it believes are out-of-favor with less downside risk than the overall market. As part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management evaluates financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund may invest in a broad range of market capitalizations, but tends to focus on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be broadly diversified by company and industry. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.