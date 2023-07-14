Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$251 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HVORX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Quality Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Baker

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of issuers located in the United States. Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, chooses the Fund’s investments using fundamental research to seek to identify high-quality companies demonstrating a commitment to dividends and shareholders and improving or sustainable operating characteristics. Wellington Management’s investment process focuses on companies that it believes are undervalued market leaders, industries with improving supply/demand trends, and companies that it believes are out-of-favor with less downside risk than the overall market. As part of its fundamental analysis, Wellington Management evaluates financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund may invest in a broad range of market capitalizations, but tends to focus on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies in the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Fund’s portfolio seeks to be broadly diversified by company and industry. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.
Read More

HVORX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -13.6% 215.2% 77.94%
1 Yr 1.4% -58.6% 197.5% 67.83%
3 Yr 7.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 44.67%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 36.60%
10 Yr 2.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 39.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -65.1% 22.3% 37.97%
2021 9.5% -25.3% 25.5% 34.11%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 48.71%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 23.12%
2018 -3.2% -9.4% 3.1% 41.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -13.6% 215.2% 74.85%
1 Yr 1.4% -58.6% 197.5% 67.49%
3 Yr 7.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 44.65%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 30.52%
10 Yr 4.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 45.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVORX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -65.1% 22.3% 37.97%
2021 9.5% -25.3% 25.5% 34.20%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 48.62%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 23.12%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 40.82%

NAV & Total Return History

HVORX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HVORX Category Low Category High HVORX % Rank
Net Assets 251 M 1 M 151 B 77.26%
Number of Holdings 68 2 1727 60.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 79.07%
Weighting of Top 10 24.52% 5.0% 99.2% 68.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.33%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.31%
  3. Pfizer Inc 2.67%
  4. Bank of America Corp 2.59%
  5. Chevron Corp 2.43%
  6. Broadcom Inc 2.21%
  7. Medtronic PLC 2.17%
  8. Raytheon Technologies Corp 2.15%
  9. Chubb Ltd 2.13%
  10. Citigroup Inc 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HVORX % Rank
Stocks 		96.92% 28.02% 125.26% 73.12%
Cash 		3.07% -88.20% 71.98% 23.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 40.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 35.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 36.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 37.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVORX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.38% 0.00% 58.05% 27.18%
Healthcare 		18.74% 0.00% 30.08% 33.92%
Industrials 		11.38% 0.00% 42.76% 52.78%
Technology 		10.37% 0.00% 54.02% 51.54%
Consumer Defense 		8.53% 0.00% 34.10% 48.71%
Utilities 		5.45% 0.00% 27.04% 36.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.43% 0.00% 22.74% 55.53%
Energy 		5.26% 0.00% 54.00% 77.89%
Communication Services 		5.00% 0.00% 26.58% 60.27%
Real Estate 		4.52% 0.00% 90.54% 26.52%
Basic Materials 		3.95% 0.00% 21.69% 34.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVORX % Rank
US 		88.52% 24.51% 121.23% 75.10%
Non US 		8.40% 0.00% 41.42% 26.80%

HVORX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HVORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.04% 45.41% 26.23%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 26.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 75.38%

Sales Fees

HVORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HVORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HVORX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 488.00% 22.54%

HVORX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HVORX Category Low Category High HVORX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 41.90% 74.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HVORX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HVORX Category Low Category High HVORX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -1.51% 4.28% 56.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HVORX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HVORX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Matthew G. Baker, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Wellington Management since 2014 and involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Matt is an equity portfolio manager involved in the management of diversified portfolios, focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. As a member of the Quality Value Team, he also has analytical responsibilities for the consumer, industrial, and material sectors. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2004, Matt was an equity analyst in the Central Research Group at MFS Investment Management and leader of the Global Capital Goods Team (2000 — 2004). He was responsible for covering the retail, chemical, and supermarket and drugstore industries. He also worked at Bank Boston as an investment specialist from 1995 — 1998. Matt received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 2000) and his BS in finance from Northeastern University (1998).

Nataliya Kofman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Nataliya is Managing Director and equity portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management and is a member of the Quality Equity team. She has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2017. She manages global equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. She also provides research to her team on the health care, industrial, insurance, semiconductor, and automotive sectors globally. She works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2006, Nataliya worked as a summer investment associate at Neuberger Berman, covering the medical device industry (2005). Before that, she served as an engineering team leader of the cross-functional powertrain design team at Ford Motor Company (1998 – 2004), responsible for product launch of Ford’s flagship F150 product. Nataliya started her career at Ford as engine design engineer, progressing through multiple global assignments in the engine and vehicle system design functions bringing products from concept to mass production. Nataliya earned her MBA from Harvard Business School (2006) and her MS (1997) and BS (1996), magna cum laude, in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. She is fluent in Russian.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

