Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$251 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HVOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|75.62%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|69.98%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|45.37%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|37.51%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|40.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|HVOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|39.66%
|2021
|9.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|34.72%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|48.35%
|2019
|5.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|23.67%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|45.97%
|HVOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HVOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|251 M
|1 M
|151 B
|77.68%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|1727
|61.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|60.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|79.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.52%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|68.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HVOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.92%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|73.53%
|Cash
|3.07%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|23.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|87.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|86.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|87.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|87.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HVOIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.38%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|27.60%
|Healthcare
|18.74%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|34.41%
|Industrials
|11.38%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|53.37%
|Technology
|10.37%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|51.95%
|Consumer Defense
|8.53%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|49.13%
|Utilities
|5.45%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|36.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.43%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|55.94%
|Energy
|5.26%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|78.30%
|Communication Services
|5.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|60.68%
|Real Estate
|4.52%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|26.93%
|Basic Materials
|3.95%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|34.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HVOIX % Rank
|US
|88.52%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|75.52%
|Non US
|8.40%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|27.21%
|HVOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|76.90%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HVOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HVOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HVOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|23.02%
|HVOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HVOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.21%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|95.22%
|HVOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HVOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HVOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|28.86%
|HVOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.549
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Matthew G. Baker, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager, joined Wellington Management since 2014 and involved in portfolio management and securities analysis. Matt is an equity portfolio manager involved in the management of diversified portfolios, focusing on large-cap, quality companies with a value orientation. As a member of the Quality Value Team, he also has analytical responsibilities for the consumer, industrial, and material sectors. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2004, Matt was an equity analyst in the Central Research Group at MFS Investment Management and leader of the Global Capital Goods Team (2000 — 2004). He was responsible for covering the retail, chemical, and supermarket and drugstore industries. He also worked at Bank Boston as an investment specialist from 1995 — 1998. Matt received his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, 2000) and his BS in finance from Northeastern University (1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Nataliya is Managing Director and equity portfolio manager in Global Equity Portfolio Management and is a member of the Quality Equity team. She has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2017. She manages global equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. She also provides research to her team on the health care, industrial, insurance, semiconductor, and automotive sectors globally. She works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2006, Nataliya worked as a summer investment associate at Neuberger Berman, covering the medical device industry (2005). Before that, she served as an engineering team leader of the cross-functional powertrain design team at Ford Motor Company (1998 – 2004), responsible for product launch of Ford’s flagship F150 product. Nataliya started her career at Ford as engine design engineer, progressing through multiple global assignments in the engine and vehicle system design functions bringing products from concept to mass production. Nataliya earned her MBA from Harvard Business School (2006) and her MS (1997) and BS (1996), magna cum laude, in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. She is fluent in Russian.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
