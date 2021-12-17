Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RISK/RETURN SUMMARY

mutual fund
HVENX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(INVTX) Primary (NIAGX) (HVENX)
HVENX (Mutual Fund)

RISK/RETURN SUMMARY

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(INVTX) Primary (NIAGX) (HVENX)
HVENX (Mutual Fund)

RISK/RETURN SUMMARY

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(INVTX) Primary (NIAGX) (HVENX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RISK/RETURN SUMMARY

HVENX | Fund

-

$36.8 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$36.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RISK/RETURN SUMMARY

HVENX | Fund

-

$36.8 M

0.00%

0.02%

HVENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RISK/RETURN SUMMARY
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stock of large-capitalization growth companies that the Adviser believes offer (1) reasonable valuation when compared to their industry peers and (2) the potential of earnings growth. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser defines large-capitalization companies as companies that have a market capitalization within the range represented in the S&P 500 Dow Jones Index (between $5.19 billion and $2.3 trillion as of May 23, 2022) at the time of purchase. The size of the companies in the S&P 500 Dow Jones Index will change with market conditions.

The Adviser’s investment process includes both a top-down analysis of the economic landscape and a bottom-up analysis of individual companies. The Adviser also creates economic projections consisting of factors including inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and corporate earnings. The top-down analysis begins with the Adviser’s economic projections. The Adviser considers market value expectations and projected changes in government policy, technology, industries and demographics. The Adviser then evaluates the relevant portfolio’s sector and industry weightings. The bottom-up analysis begins with the universe of large-capitalization common stocks, to which the Adviser applies its proprietary quantitative screening process and fundamental research.

Fundamental research includes the Adviser’s detailed analysis of the competitive environments of the companies under consideration, interaction with the management of those companies, a review of multiple resources to assess the companies and their respective industries, analysis of company earnings and cash flow projections, and identification of themes that could affect company and industry trends and catalysts. The Adviser continually monitors “out of favor” sectors for potential ideas.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser seeks to include the securities of companies the Adviser believes have growth potential, which are likely to exceed the overall market estimates and general consensus. In determining this, the Adviser looks for certain positive attributes of companies, including superior management and business models, dominant market positions, durable competitive advantages, and strong transparent financials.

The Adviser sets a target price for each security in the portfolio, which is updated periodically. When a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the security be sold. The Adviser may also sell a security when it determines there is a change in the company’s risk/return characteristics, such as when events fail to confirm the Adviser’s investment thesis or there is a loss of confidence in management. A position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. equity securities listed on a U.S. securities exchange.

Read More

HVENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HVENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HVENX Category Low Category High HVENX % Rank
Net Assets 36.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 57 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 31.28% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 4.59%
  2. Microsoft Corporation 3.42%
  3. KLA Corporation 3.26%
  4. Apple Inc. 3.24%
  5. Alphabet Inc. 2.98%
  6. Autozone, Inc. 2.80%
  7. Exxon Mobil Corporation 2.80%
  8. AbbVie Inc. 2.76%
  9. CSX Corporation 2.73%
  10. NVIDIA Corp. 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HVENX % Rank
Stocks 		95.47% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.59% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVENX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVENX % Rank
US 		95.47% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HVENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HVENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HVENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HVENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HVENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HVENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HVENX Category Low Category High HVENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HVENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HVENX Category Low Category High HVENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HVENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HVENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×