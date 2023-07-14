Home
Trending ETFs

HVEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HVIA Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    HVIA Equity Fund
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gustave Scacco

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stock of large-capitalization growth companies that the Adviser believes offer (1) reasonable valuation when compared to their industry peers and (2) the potential of earnings growth. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser defines large-capitalization companies as companies that have a market capitalization within the range represented in the S&P 500 Dow Jones Index (between $5.19 billion and $2.3 trillion as of May 23, 2022) at the time of purchase. The size of the companies in the S&P 500 Dow Jones Index will change with market conditions.

The Adviser’s investment process includes both a top-down analysis of the economic landscape and a bottom-up analysis of individual companies. The Adviser also creates economic projections consisting of factors including inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and corporate earnings. The top-down analysis begins with the Adviser’s economic projections. The Adviser considers market value expectations and projected changes in government policy, technology, industries and demographics. The Adviser then evaluates the relevant portfolio’s sector and industry weightings. The bottom-up analysis begins with the universe of large-capitalization common stocks, to which the Adviser applies its proprietary quantitative screening process and fundamental research.

Fundamental research includes the Adviser’s detailed analysis of the competitive environments of the companies under consideration, interaction with the management of those companies, a review of multiple resources to assess the companies and their respective industries, analysis of company earnings and cash flow projections, and identification of themes that could affect company and industry trends and catalysts. The Adviser continually monitors “out of favor” sectors for potential ideas.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser seeks to include the securities of companies the Adviser believes have growth potential, which are likely to exceed the overall market estimates and general consensus. In determining this, the Adviser looks for certain positive attributes of companies, including superior management and business models, dominant market positions, durable competitive advantages, and strong transparent financials.

The Adviser sets a target price for each security in the portfolio, which is updated periodically. When a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the security be sold. The Adviser may also sell a security when it determines there is a change in the company’s risk/return characteristics, such as when events fail to confirm the Adviser’s investment thesis or there is a loss of confidence in management. A position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. equity securities listed on a U.S. securities exchange.

HVEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -41.7% 64.0% 80.61%
1 Yr 10.5% -46.2% 77.9% 74.36%
3 Yr 8.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.36%
5 Yr 9.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 10.07%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.9% 81.6% 18.14%
2021 12.1% -31.0% 26.7% 5.41%
2020 7.9% -13.0% 34.8% 52.29%
2019 6.6% -6.0% 10.6% 24.33%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 39.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.1% -41.7% 64.0% 77.24%
1 Yr 10.5% -46.2% 77.9% 70.17%
3 Yr 8.9%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.58%
5 Yr 10.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 10.22%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.9% 81.6% 18.14%
2021 12.1% -31.0% 26.7% 5.41%
2020 7.9% -13.0% 34.8% 52.29%
2019 6.6% -6.0% 10.6% 24.51%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 3.1% 49.09%

NAV & Total Return History

HVEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HVEIX Category Low Category High HVEIX % Rank
Net Assets 36.2 M 189 K 222 B 94.08%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3509 55.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 95.96%
Weighting of Top 10 29.71% 11.4% 116.5% 94.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.77%
  3. Danaher Corp 3.62%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.55%
  5. FedEx Corp 3.26%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.25%
  7. Adobe Inc 3.22%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.20%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.14%
  10. Prologis Inc 3.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HVEIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.78% 50.26% 104.50% 63.89%
Cash 		2.22% -10.83% 49.73% 33.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 93.65%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 93.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 93.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 93.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVEIX % Rank
Technology 		22.32% 0.00% 65.70% 91.67%
Healthcare 		11.45% 0.00% 39.76% 61.58%
Financial Services 		11.27% 0.00% 43.06% 31.41%
Industrials 		10.37% 0.00% 30.65% 11.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.68% 0.00% 62.57% 90.85%
Energy 		8.47% 0.00% 41.09% 3.63%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 0.00% 25.50% 11.87%
Communication Services 		6.75% 0.00% 66.40% 80.79%
Real Estate 		6.67% 0.00% 16.05% 2.47%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 18.91% 10.72%
Utilities 		2.96% 0.00% 16.07% 4.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HVEIX % Rank
US 		96.31% 34.69% 100.00% 38.75%
Non US 		1.47% 0.00% 54.22% 67.77%

HVEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.01% 20.29% 22.67%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 77.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

HVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 316.74% 12.03%

HVEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HVEIX Category Low Category High HVEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 41.07% 95.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HVEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HVEIX Category Low Category High HVEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.09% -6.13% 1.75% 21.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HVEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HVEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gustave Scacco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2016

5.8

5.8%

Gustave J. Scacco has been the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of HVIA since joining the firm in February 2015. Prior to joining HVIA , Mr. Scacco was Chief Operating Officer and Senior Equity Analyst at TigerShark Management, LLC, an employee-owned hedge fund sponsor, starting in February 2011. He has many years experience as a portfolio manager and analyst. Mr. Scacco has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Adelphi University and an MBA in Finance from Hofstra University.

Ron Mayfield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2019

3.2

3.2%

Mr. Mayfield has been a Portfolio Manager of the Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc since joining the Adviser in 2014 and serves as the primary equity analyst of the Fund’s portfolio, overseeing risk management, industry and individual security weights, and securities research. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Mayfield spent 1 year as a Personal Financial Associate at LPL Financial/First Niagara Investment Services, 3 years as a Service Associate at Lord Abbett, LLC, and 1 year in Client Services at Prudential. He has 11 years of total industry experience. Mr. Mayfield graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business with a concentration in Finance from SUNY New Paltz. He is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

