The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of common stock of large-capitalization growth companies that the Adviser believes offer (1) reasonable valuation when compared to their industry peers and (2) the potential of earnings growth. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser defines large-capitalization companies as companies that have a market capitalization within the range represented in the S&P 500 Dow Jones Index (between $5.19 billion and $2.3 trillion as of May 23, 2022) at the time of purchase. The size of the companies in the S&P 500 Dow Jones Index will change with market conditions.

The Adviser’s investment process includes both a top-down analysis of the economic landscape and a bottom-up analysis of individual companies. The Adviser also creates economic projections consisting of factors including inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and corporate earnings. The top-down analysis begins with the Adviser’s economic projections. The Adviser considers market value expectations and projected changes in government policy, technology, industries and demographics. The Adviser then evaluates the relevant portfolio’s sector and industry weightings. The bottom-up analysis begins with the universe of large-capitalization common stocks, to which the Adviser applies its proprietary quantitative screening process and fundamental research.

Fundamental research includes the Adviser’s detailed analysis of the competitive environments of the companies under consideration, interaction with the management of those companies, a review of multiple resources to assess the companies and their respective industries, analysis of company earnings and cash flow projections, and identification of themes that could affect company and industry trends and catalysts. The Adviser continually monitors “out of favor” sectors for potential ideas.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser seeks to include the securities of companies the Adviser believes have growth potential, which are likely to exceed the overall market estimates and general consensus. In determining this, the Adviser looks for certain positive attributes of companies, including superior management and business models, dominant market positions, durable competitive advantages, and strong transparent financials.

The Adviser sets a target price for each security in the portfolio, which is updated periodically. When a stock reaches or exceeds its target price, the Adviser’s strategy typically requires that the security be sold. The Adviser may also sell a security when it determines there is a change in the company’s risk/return characteristics, such as when events fail to confirm the Adviser’s investment thesis or there is a loss of confidence in management. A position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market or economic conditions.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. equity securities listed on a U.S. securities exchange.