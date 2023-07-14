Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Huber Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
HUSEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.39 -0.19 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HUSIX) Primary Inst (HUSEX)
HUSEX (Mutual Fund)

Huber Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.39 -0.19 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HUSIX) Primary Inst (HUSEX)
HUSEX (Mutual Fund)

Huber Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.39 -0.19 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HUSIX) Primary Inst (HUSEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Huber Small Cap Value Fund

HUSEX | Fund

$24.39

$50.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$50.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.60%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Huber Small Cap Value Fund

HUSEX | Fund

$24.39

$50.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.65%

HUSEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Huber Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Huber Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 25, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1165124
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Huber

Fund Description

div style="margin-bottom:12pt;text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Small Cap Value Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies (“small cap companies”) whose stocks are considered by the Adviser to be undervalued. The Adviser currently considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations of $3.0 billion or less and/or those with market capitalizations in the range of those found in the Bloomberg US 2000 Value Index. The market capitalization range of the Bloomberg US 2000 Value Index changes constantly, but as of January 31, 2022, the market capitalization range was between $55.2 million and $22.7 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. While the Small Cap Value Fund is diversified, the Fund may hold a higher concentration in certain issuers./span/divdiv style="margin-bottom:12.7pt;text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Small Cap Value Fund may also make significant investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers (“foreign securities”), including issuers in emerging markets. The Fund will invest primarily in domestic U.S. securities but reserves the right to invest up to 20% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), dollar-denominated foreign securities, or directly in foreign securities. Should appropriate investment opportunities be available, the Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) but not in an amount that exceeds 50% of the Fund’s total assets. Additionally, the Fund may invest in Rule 144A and other restricted equity securities but not in an amount that exceeds 15% of the Fund’s total assets. From time to time, the Fund may be invested in securities of companies in the same economic sector./spanspan style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:10pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%" /spanspan style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"As of October 31, 2021, 29.5% of the Fund’s total investments were invested in the financial sector./span/divdiv style="margin-bottom:12.7pt;text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Adviser employs a value investing style, investing in stocks which, in the Adviser’s opinion, trade at a significant discount to the present value of future cash flows. The Adviser attempts to identify out-of-favor stocks that represent solid fundamental value. The Adviser identifies these investment opportunities by employing a disciplined, bottom-up investment process that emphasizes internally generated fundamental research. The process includes an initial review, in-depth analysis, and employment of the Adviser’s proprietary valuation methodology./span/div
Read More

HUSEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -10.6% 21.3% 23.64%
1 Yr 17.8% -16.4% 28.1% 4.56%
3 Yr 20.4%* -15.7% 112.5% 7.39%
5 Yr 4.6%* -24.5% 42.5% 6.86%
10 Yr 4.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 15.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -36.7% 212.9% 3.10%
2021 13.3% -38.4% 60.6% 23.46%
2020 -2.0% -9.3% 66.8% 87.91%
2019 7.6% -5.9% 7.6% 0.24%
2018 -4.1% -12.3% -1.2% 20.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -12.9% 21.3% 22.99%
1 Yr 17.8% -16.4% 46.4% 4.33%
3 Yr 20.4%* -15.7% 112.5% 6.70%
5 Yr 4.6%* -19.0% 42.5% 10.84%
10 Yr 4.5%* -10.1% 23.2% 42.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.8% -36.7% 212.9% 3.10%
2021 13.3% -38.4% 60.6% 23.46%
2020 -2.0% -7.6% 66.8% 87.91%
2019 7.6% -5.9% 7.6% 0.24%
2018 -4.1% -12.3% -1.2% 47.62%

NAV & Total Return History

HUSEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HUSEX Category Low Category High HUSEX % Rank
Net Assets 50.7 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 86.58%
Number of Holdings 50 10 1551 87.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.2 M 812 K 2.82 B 77.46%
Weighting of Top 10 48.46% 4.8% 95.7% 3.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KBR Inc 8.58%
  2. Golar LNG Ltd 8.30%
  3. Carter Bankshares Inc 5.70%
  4. Portland General Electric Co 5.68%
  5. Rent-A-Center Inc 5.57%
  6. Tetra Technologies Inc 5.24%
  7. Comtech Telecommunications Corp 5.17%
  8. Science Applications International Corp 4.94%
  9. Uranium Participation Corp 4.46%
  10. Golar LNG Partners LP 4.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HUSEX % Rank
Stocks 		95.67% 14.38% 100.16% 85.56%
Cash 		4.33% -52.43% 47.85% 12.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 8.53%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 7.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 5.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 7.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HUSEX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.52% 0.00% 35.71% 12.80%
Energy 		19.77% 0.00% 29.42% 1.32%
Industrials 		12.86% 0.65% 48.61% 88.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.11% 0.00% 51.62% 64.46%
Healthcare 		7.26% 0.00% 25.76% 34.22%
Technology 		6.56% 0.00% 34.03% 83.22%
Basic Materials 		6.12% 0.00% 67.30% 38.85%
Communication Services 		3.84% 0.00% 24.90% 16.78%
Real Estate 		2.52% 0.00% 44.41% 84.77%
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 13.86% 51.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 97.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HUSEX % Rank
US 		86.96% 11.42% 100.16% 93.87%
Non US 		8.71% 0.00% 78.53% 7.66%

HUSEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.05% 37.36% 23.57%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.50% 86.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

HUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 48.72%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.60% 7.00% 252.00% 80.55%

HUSEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HUSEX Category Low Category High HUSEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 31.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HUSEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HUSEX Category Low Category High HUSEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.03% -1.43% 4.13% 75.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HUSEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HUSEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2007

14.93

14.9%

Joe Huber is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Huber Capital Management LLC. Prior to founding Huber Capital Management he was a Principal and Director of Research for Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, overseeing more than $40 billion in U.S. value asset portfolios. He built a research platform which utilized best practices of fundamental research combined with behavioral psychology to capitalize on the art piece of investing, creating a unique and value-added investment approach. Prior to joining Hotchkis and Wiley, Mr. Huber served as Portfolio Manager and Director for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and as Portfolio Manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York. Mr. Huber received his BA in statistics and econometrics from Northwestern University where he was departmental valedictorian and received the Directors Award for top graduating GPA amongst student athletes. He received his MBA from University of Chicago with concentrations in accounting and finance, where he was elected to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. He is an Associate in the Society of Actuaries (A.S.A.).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×