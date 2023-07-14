div style="margin-bottom:12pt;text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Small Cap Value Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies (“small cap companies”) whose stocks are considered by the Adviser to be undervalued. The Adviser currently considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations of $3.0 billion or less and/or those with market capitalizations in the range of those found in the Bloomberg US 2000 Value Index. The market capitalization range of the Bloomberg US 2000 Value Index changes constantly, but as of January 31, 2022, the market capitalization range was between $55.2 million and $22.7 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. While the Small Cap Value Fund is diversified, the Fund may hold a higher concentration in certain issuers./span/divdiv style="margin-bottom:12.7pt;text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Small Cap Value Fund may also make significant investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers (“foreign securities”), including issuers in emerging markets. The Fund will invest primarily in domestic U.S. securities but reserves the right to invest up to 20% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), dollar-denominated foreign securities, or directly in foreign securities. Should appropriate investment opportunities be available, the Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) but not in an amount that exceeds 50% of the Fund’s total assets. Additionally, the Fund may invest in Rule 144A and other restricted equity securities but not in an amount that exceeds 15% of the Fund’s total assets. From time to time, the Fund may be invested in securities of companies in the same economic sector./spanspan style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:10pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%" /spanspan style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"As of October 31, 2021, 29.5% of the Fund’s total investments were invested in the financial sector./span/divdiv style="margin-bottom:12.7pt;text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Adviser employs a value investing style, investing in stocks which, in the Adviser’s opinion, trade at a significant discount to the present value of future cash flows. The Adviser attempts to identify out-of-favor stocks that represent solid fundamental value. The Adviser identifies these investment opportunities by employing a disciplined, bottom-up investment process that emphasizes internally generated fundamental research. The process includes an initial review, in-depth analysis, and employment of the Adviser’s proprietary valuation methodology./span/div