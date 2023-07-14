Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

Net Assets

$52.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.63%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HULEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Huber Select Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Huber Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 25, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1679217
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Huber

Fund Description

div style="margin-bottom:12pt;text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Select Large Cap Value Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks, normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in large capitalization U.S. companies (“large cap companies”) whose stocks are considered by the Adviser to be undervalued. The Adviser currently considers large cap companies to be those with market capitalizations in the range of those found in the Bloomberg US 1000 Value Index, although the portfolio will generally consist of stocks with a market capitalization of $1 billion or above at time of initial purchase. The market capitalization range of the Bloomberg US 1000 Value Index changes constantly, but as of January 31, 2022, the market capitalization range was between $572.2 million and $535.8 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase. The Fund also normally invests in stocks with high cash dividends or payout yields relative to the market. Payout yield refers to dividend yield (the yield from dividends paid) plus buyback yield (the yield associated with a company buying back its own shares to reduce the number of shares on the market, thereby increasing the earnings per share for the remaining shares). While the Select Large Cap Value Fund is diversified, the Fund may hold a higher concentration on certain issuers./span/divdiv style="margin-bottom:12.7pt;text-align:justify"span style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Select Large Cap Value Fund may make significant investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers (“foreign securities”), including issuers in emerging markets. The Fund will invest primarily in domestic U.S. securities but reserves the right to invest up to 20% of its net assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), dollar-denominated foreign securities, or directly in foreign securities. Should appropriate investment opportunities be available, the Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) but not in an amount that exceeds 50% of the Fund’s total assets. Additionally, the Fund may invest in Rule 144A and other restricted equity securities but not in an amount that exceeds 15% of the Fund’s total assets. From time to time, the Fund may be invested in securities of companies in the same economic sector./spanspan style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:10pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%" /spanspan style="-sec-ix-redline:true;color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"As of October 31, 2021, 32.2% of the Fund’s total investments were invested in the technology, hardware and services sector./span/divdiv style="margin-bottom:12.7pt;text-align:justify"span style="color:#000000;font-family:'Times New Roman',sans-serif;font-size:11pt;font-weight:400;line-height:115%"The Adviser employs a value investing style, investing in stocks which, in the Adviser’s opinion, trade at a significant discount to the present value of future cash flows. The Adviser attempts to identify out-of-favor stocks that represent solid fundamental value. The Adviser identifies these investment opportunities by employing a disciplined, bottom-up investment process that emphasizes internally generated fundamental research. The process includes an initial review, in-depth analysis, and employment of the Adviser’s proprietary valuation methodology./span/div
Read More

HULEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HULEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -13.6% 215.2% 14.01%
1 Yr 14.3% -58.6% 197.5% 6.38%
3 Yr 15.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 5.68%
5 Yr 9.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 3.27%
10 Yr 7.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 6.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HULEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -65.1% 22.3% 8.69%
2021 15.0% -25.3% 25.5% 2.69%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 29.92%
2019 7.4% -9.2% 10.4% 0.83%
2018 -3.2% -9.4% 3.1% 40.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HULEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -13.6% 215.2% 12.95%
1 Yr 14.3% -58.6% 197.5% 5.69%
3 Yr 15.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 5.79%
5 Yr 9.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 6.03%
10 Yr 8.5%* -4.7% 19.9% 8.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HULEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.1% -65.1% 22.3% 8.78%
2021 15.0% -25.3% 25.5% 2.69%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 29.83%
2019 7.4% -9.2% 10.4% 0.83%
2018 -3.2% -8.9% 3.3% 67.88%

NAV & Total Return History

HULEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HULEX Category Low Category High HULEX % Rank
Net Assets 52.2 M 1 M 151 B 89.79%
Number of Holdings 40 2 1727 89.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.71%
Weighting of Top 10 73.57% 5.0% 99.2% 0.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 16.85%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co 11.45%
  3. KBR Inc 10.69%
  4. Northrop Grumman Corp 7.52%
  5. Golar LNG Ltd 7.27%
  6. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 4.92%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.86%
  8. Rent-A-Center Inc 4.66%
  9. CNO Financial Group Inc 3.65%
  10. Bank of America Corp 3.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HULEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.80% 28.02% 125.26% 39.87%
Cash 		1.21% -88.20% 71.98% 57.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 88.01%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 86.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 87.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 87.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HULEX % Rank
Industrials 		20.23% 0.00% 42.76% 2.33%
Technology 		19.33% 0.00% 54.02% 7.48%
Financial Services 		16.76% 0.00% 58.05% 74.98%
Energy 		16.66% 0.00% 54.00% 3.24%
Healthcare 		15.46% 0.00% 30.08% 68.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.06% 0.00% 22.74% 80.88%
Utilities 		2.75% 0.00% 27.04% 74.31%
Consumer Defense 		2.47% 0.00% 34.10% 94.01%
Basic Materials 		1.86% 0.00% 21.69% 80.63%
Communication Services 		0.41% 0.00% 26.58% 95.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 98.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HULEX % Rank
US 		89.02% 24.51% 121.23% 71.05%
Non US 		9.78% 0.00% 41.42% 20.18%

HULEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HULEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.04% 45.41% 21.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 88.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HULEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HULEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HULEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.63% 0.00% 488.00% 64.20%

HULEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HULEX Category Low Category High HULEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.80% 0.00% 41.90% 20.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HULEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HULEX Category Low Category High HULEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -1.51% 4.28% 79.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HULEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HULEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2007

14.93

14.9%

Joe Huber is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Huber Capital Management LLC. Prior to founding Huber Capital Management he was a Principal and Director of Research for Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, overseeing more than $40 billion in U.S. value asset portfolios. He built a research platform which utilized best practices of fundamental research combined with behavioral psychology to capitalize on the art piece of investing, creating a unique and value-added investment approach. Prior to joining Hotchkis and Wiley, Mr. Huber served as Portfolio Manager and Director for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and as Portfolio Manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York. Mr. Huber received his BA in statistics and econometrics from Northwestern University where he was departmental valedictorian and received the Directors Award for top graduating GPA amongst student athletes. He received his MBA from University of Chicago with concentrations in accounting and finance, where he was elected to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. He is an Associate in the Society of Actuaries (A.S.A.).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

