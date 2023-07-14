Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
Net Assets
$10.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.3%
Expense Ratio 2.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.45%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HUDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|38.89%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|17.00%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|16.78%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|14.71%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|16.15%
* Annualized
|HUDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HUDEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.4 M
|1 M
|151 B
|98.17%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|1727
|75.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.15 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|96.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.31%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|2.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HUDEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.05%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|71.96%
|Cash
|2.96%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|25.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|35.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|30.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|30.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|32.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HUDEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.31%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|10.06%
|Energy
|19.74%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|2.00%
|Industrials
|18.94%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|3.91%
|Technology
|11.44%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|41.81%
|Healthcare
|9.54%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|95.34%
|Consumer Defense
|4.16%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|87.86%
|Utilities
|3.02%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|70.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.86%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|90.86%
|Basic Materials
|2.80%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|65.34%
|Communication Services
|2.20%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|91.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|88.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HUDEX % Rank
|US
|86.64%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|80.65%
|Non US
|10.41%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|18.69%
|HUDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.60%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|2.20%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|0.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|55.45%
|HUDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HUDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|82.54%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HUDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.45%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|36.59%
|HUDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HUDEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.55%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|9.56%
|HUDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HUDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HUDEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|50.56%
|HUDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2015
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Joe Huber is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Huber Capital Management LLC. Prior to founding Huber Capital Management he was a Principal and Director of Research for Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, overseeing more than $40 billion in U.S. value asset portfolios. He built a research platform which utilized best practices of fundamental research combined with behavioral psychology to capitalize on the art piece of investing, creating a unique and value-added investment approach. Prior to joining Hotchkis and Wiley, Mr. Huber served as Portfolio Manager and Director for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and as Portfolio Manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York. Mr. Huber received his BA in statistics and econometrics from Northwestern University where he was departmental valedictorian and received the Directors Award for top graduating GPA amongst student athletes. He received his MBA from University of Chicago with concentrations in accounting and finance, where he was elected to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. He is an Associate in the Society of Actuaries (A.S.A.).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
