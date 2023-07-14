Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$130 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.5%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HTMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|46.93%
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|43.32%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|43.68%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|46.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-29.3%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|38.91%
|2021
|13.9%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|61.48%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|30.80%
|2019
|3.8%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|62.24%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|30.84%
|HTMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|130 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|75.30%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|20
|642
|75.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.7 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|73.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.47%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|46.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.45%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|31.77%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|64.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|22.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|28.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|11.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|21.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTMIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|2.67%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|6.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|27.86%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|12.98%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|7.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|19.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|7.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|16.03%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|4.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|43.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|10.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTMIX % Rank
|US
|98.17%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|51.62%
|Non US
|1.28%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|22.38%
|HTMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|72.99%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|HTMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HTMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HTMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|84.07%
|HTMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.61%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|38.49%
|HTMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|HTMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|45.99%
|HTMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.730
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Jerry is Managing Director and the Lead Portfolio Manager in Heitman's North American Public Real Estate Securities group. Along with Mark Abramson and John White, he also serves as a Portfolio Manager for the firm's global real estate securities strategies. Throughout his career, Jerry has held a number of related investment positions in the REIT industry. Before joining Heitman in 2013, Jerry was Lead Portfolio Manager and Head of Real Estate Securities, Americas at DB/RREEF Real Estate. Prior, Jerry served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Heitman's real estate securities group from 2000 to 2004. He began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1996 where he primarily covered the REIT sector both as a sell-side analyst and as a senior research associate at Morgan Stanley Asset Management. Jerry received an MS in Finance, Investment and Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BS in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Among other professional affiliations, Jerry is a member of the National Multi Housing Council, International Council of Shopping Centers, the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago, and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since July 2009. Assistant Vice President and Securities Analyst from February 2004 to July 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
