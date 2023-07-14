Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by real estate companies operating in the United States, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks and securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may invest in these equity securities directly or indirectly through investments in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund defines a real estate company as any company that derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, real estate. The Fund considers a real estate company to be operating in the United States if the real estate company: (i) is organized in the United States, (ii) trades principally in a United States market, or (iii) derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets located in, the United States. The Fund may invest in the securities of real estate companies of any market capitalization.

The Fund may sell securities regardless of how long they have been held if the Adviser determines that a current position has become overvalued relative to its peers, if a company makes a strategic decision with which the Adviser disagrees, if the Adviser finds an opportunity that they believe is more compelling, or if the Adviser’s outlook on the company or market changes.

The Adviser makes investment decisions through a bottom-up strategy, focusing on individual security selection. To guide the portfolio construction process, the Adviser incorporates both quantitative and qualitative analysis in real estate securities. The Adviser analyzes factors such as management, financial condition, cash flow, and company’s growth potential estimates to select companies in the real estate industry that it believes will make attractive long-term investments. The research process includes an evaluation of the commercial real estate supply and demand dynamics, management, strategy, property quality, financial strength and corporate structure. The Adviser’s research process also considers a company’s sustainability and continuous improvement of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) sustainability practices. The Adviser believes incorporating ESG considerations can reduce risk, impact financial returns and the valuation of listed real estate equities through increased net income through lower expenses and from higher valuations through lower risk premiums and capitalization rates. Judgments with respect to risk control, geographic and property sector variety, liquidity and other factors are considered and drive the Adviser’s investment decisions.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers.