The Tactical Income Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Tactical Income Fund’s investment objective by allocating to investments across various sectors of the global securities markets. The Tactical Income Fund’s investments will be primarily comprised of fixed and floating rate bonds of U.S. and foreign corporate issuers, both those that are investment-grade and non-investment grade (i.e., high yield or “junk” bonds); debt securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities (collectively, “U.S. Government Securities”); foreign sovereign debt; preferred stocks; convertible bonds; mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”); and bank loan assignments and participations. Horizon may execute the Tactical Income Fund’s strategy by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in the foregoing or by investing directly in individual securities or baskets of securities.

Horizon selects and weights securities using a flexible approach that combines active management and quantitative models to allocate the Tactical Income Fund’s portfolio. The Tactical Income Fund’s strategy is primarily driven by a tactical, systematic approach that uses measures of past return and risk to shift the Tactical Income Fund’s holdings towards asset classes determined by Horizon to have high and stable measures of price trends. Depending on market conditions, the Tactical Fixed Income Fund may at times focus its investments in particular sectors or areas of the economy. The strategy also incorporates a tactical risk management component that monitors asset class trends on a daily basis, and, if conditions deteriorate, prompts Horizon to reduce the Tactical Income Fund’s exposure to that asset class and allocate to more defensive-oriented investments, including, without limitation, U.S. Government Securities and money market instruments. As a result of the Tactical Income Fund’s tactical risk management strategy, in certain market conditions up to 100% of the Tactical Income Fund’s portfolio may be invested in U.S. Government Securities or money market instruments.

The Tactical Income Fund invests in the securities of non-U.S. issuers, including, without limitation, securities of emerging markets issuers and, while the Tactical Income Fund will invest primarily in U.S. Dollar denominated securities, it may also invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities. Horizon selects portfolio investments without restriction as to the issuer country, capitalization, currency, maturity or credit quality, and investments are expected to include those rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). Potential investments are reviewed for trading efficiency, liquidity, risk/return profile, and fit within overall portfolio diversification needs prior to investment. Horizon generally expects to select individual securities or baskets of securities instead of ETFs when it believes such investments are more cost effective, more operationally efficient or will provide strategic exposure to a specific sector or market segment. Horizon expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Tactical Fixed Income Fund’s objective.

Under normal circumstances, the Tactical Income Fund invests not less than 80% of the value of its net assets in fixed income investments. Horizon defines fixed income investments as including: (i) any debt or debt-related securities, income producing securities, and other instruments or evidences of indebtedness, including bonds, bills, notes (including structured notes), loans, money market instruments, mortgage and asset backed securities, and preferred stocks, and derivative instruments related thereto; and (ii) ETFs and mutual funds that invest primarily in fixed income investments.