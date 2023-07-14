Michiel H. Hurley, CMT, is the Portfolio Manager for the Fund and is solely responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fundâ€™s portfolio. Mr. Hurley founded the Adviser in November 2008. Prior to that, he served as a Portfolio Manager with Fusion Asset Management, LLC, where he managed the Fusion Global Long/Short Fund (FGLSX) from its inception in September 2007 to November 2008. He served as Chief Technical Strategist for M.S. Howells & Co. from April 2005 to August 2006, as an independent research provider and consultant from June 2002 to April 2005 and from June 1999 to February 2002 was the Chief Technical Strategist for E*Offering/Sound View Technology Group. From 1986 to 1994 he served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy, where he flew over 50 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm, earning two Air Medals. Mr. Hurley is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara where he received B.A. degrees in both Business Economics and Chemistry. He is Series 65 licensed and is a Chartered Market Technician.