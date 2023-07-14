Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$156 K
Holdings in Top 10
81.1%
Expense Ratio 6.57%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1042.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HTFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|19.1%*
|19.1%
|19.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HTFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|HTFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|19.1%*
|19.1%
|19.1%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|HTFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HTFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|156 K
|156 K
|156 K
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|4
|4
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.86 M
|1.86 M
|1.86 M
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|81.11%
|81.1%
|81.1%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|122.35%
|122.35%
|122.35%
|100.00%
|Other
|27.51%
|27.51%
|27.51%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Cash
|-49.86%
|-49.86%
|-49.86%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTFAX % Rank
|Energy
|19.74%
|19.74%
|19.74%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.79%
|0.79%
|0.79%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTFAX % Rank
|Non US
|81.20%
|81.20%
|81.20%
|100.00%
|US
|41.15%
|41.15%
|41.15%
|100.00%
|HTFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.57%
|6.57%
|6.57%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.35%
|0.35%
|0.35%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.20%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|HTFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|5.75%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HTFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HTFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1042.00%
|1042.00%
|1042.00%
|100.00%
|HTFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|HTFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HTFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.87%
|-1.87%
|-1.87%
|100.00%
|HTFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2009
4.76
4.8%
Michiel H. Hurley, CMT, is the Portfolio Manager for the Fund and is solely responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fundâ€™s portfolio. Mr. Hurley founded the Adviser in November 2008. Prior to that, he served as a Portfolio Manager with Fusion Asset Management, LLC, where he managed the Fusion Global Long/Short Fund (FGLSX) from its inception in September 2007 to November 2008. He served as Chief Technical Strategist for M.S. Howells & Co. from April 2005 to August 2006, as an independent research provider and consultant from June 2002 to April 2005 and from June 1999 to February 2002 was the Chief Technical Strategist for E*Offering/Sound View Technology Group. From 1986 to 1994 he served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy, where he flew over 50 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm, earning two Air Medals. Mr. Hurley is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara where he received B.A. degrees in both Business Economics and Chemistry. He is Series 65 licensed and is a Chartered Market Technician.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
