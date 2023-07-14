Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$156 K

Holdings in Top 10

81.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1042.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HTFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Highland Trend Following Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Highland Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michiel H. Hurley

Fund Description

HTFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 19.1%* 19.1% 19.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 19.1%* 19.1% 19.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HTFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HTFAX Category Low Category High HTFAX % Rank
Net Assets 156 K 156 K 156 K 100.00%
Number of Holdings 4 4 4 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.86 M 1.86 M 1.86 M 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 81.11% 81.1% 81.1% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ProShares Ultra QQQ 52.40%
  2. Market Vectors Oil Services ETF 20.51%
  3. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares 8.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HTFAX % Rank
Stocks 		122.35% 122.35% 122.35% 100.00%
Other 		27.51% 27.51% 27.51% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Cash 		-49.86% -49.86% -49.86% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTFAX % Rank
Energy 		19.74% 19.74% 19.74% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.79% 0.79% 0.79% 100.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTFAX % Rank
Non US 		81.20% 81.20% 81.20% 100.00%
US 		41.15% 41.15% 41.15% 100.00%

HTFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HTFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.57% 6.57% 6.57% 100.00%
Management Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.35% 0.35% 0.35% 100.00%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% 100.00%

Sales Fees

HTFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HTFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HTFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1042.00% 1042.00% 1042.00% 100.00%

HTFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HTFAX Category Low Category High HTFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HTFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HTFAX Category Low Category High HTFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.87% -1.87% -1.87% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HTFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HTFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michiel H. Hurley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2009

4.76

4.8%

Michiel H. Hurley, CMT, is the Portfolio Manager for the Fund and is solely responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fundâ€™s portfolio. Mr. Hurley founded the Adviser in November 2008. Prior to that, he served as a Portfolio Manager with Fusion Asset Management, LLC, where he managed the Fusion Global Long/Short Fund (FGLSX) from its inception in September 2007 to November 2008. He served as Chief Technical Strategist for M.S. Howells & Co. from April 2005 to August 2006, as an independent research provider and consultant from June 2002 to April 2005 and from June 1999 to February 2002 was the Chief Technical Strategist for E*Offering/Sound View Technology Group. From 1986 to 1994 he served as a commissioned officer in the United States Navy, where he flew over 50 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm, earning two Air Medals. Mr. Hurley is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara where he received B.A. degrees in both Business Economics and Chemistry. He is Series 65 licensed and is a Chartered Market Technician.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
4.76 4.76 4.76 4.76

