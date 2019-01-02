Home
Trending ETFs

HTEXX (Mutual Fund)

HTEXX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HTEXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HSBC U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund Summary Section
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jul 12, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is a government money market fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, exclusively in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less.

The U.S. Treasury issues various types of marketable securities consisting of bills, notes, bonds and other debt securities. The Fund will not invest in securities issued or guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government, will not enter into loans of its portfolio securities and will not, under normal conditions, invest in repurchase agreements.

Under adverse market conditions, the Fund may temporarily invest in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury obligations. These securities may entail more risk than the types of securities in which the Fund typically invests. Additionally, as an alternative to investing in negatively yielding securities, the Fund may also elect to hold uninvested cash with the Fund’s custodian.

Read More

HTEXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.64%
1 Yr N/A 0.0% 2.1% 70.84%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.6% 70.42%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.0% 69.84%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.66%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.56%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.62%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 69.35%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 68.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.64%
1 Yr N/A 0.0% 2.1% 70.84%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.6% 70.41%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.0% 69.86%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.66%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.56%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 70.62%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 69.65%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 68.86%

NAV & Total Return History

HTEXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HTEXX Category Low Category High HTEXX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 101 K 218 B 59.09%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 1112 86.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 101 K 76.9 B 53.04%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.1% 100.0% 13.77%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HTEXX % Rank
Bonds 		52.78% 0.00% 100.00% 21.30%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 70.98%
Other 		0.00% -0.54% 100.00% 72.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.06% 73.24%
Cash 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.73%

HTEXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HTEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% 0.08% 6.36% 68.84%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 20.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 6.49%

Sales Fees

HTEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HTEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HTEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 212.00% N/A

HTEXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HTEXX Category Low Category High HTEXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.12% 72.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HTEXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HTEXX Category Low Category High HTEXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.00% 4.52% 96.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HTEXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HTEXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 44.93 14.21 14.53

