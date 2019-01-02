The Fund is a government money market fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, exclusively in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less.

The U.S. Treasury issues various types of marketable securities consisting of bills, notes, bonds and other debt securities. The Fund will not invest in securities issued or guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government, will not enter into loans of its portfolio securities and will not, under normal conditions, invest in repurchase agreements.

Under adverse market conditions, the Fund may temporarily invest in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury obligations. These securities may entail more risk than the types of securities in which the Fund typically invests. Additionally, as an alternative to investing in negatively yielding securities, the Fund may also elect to hold uninvested cash with the Fund’s custodian.