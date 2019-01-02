Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a government money market fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, exclusively in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less.
The U.S. Treasury issues various types of marketable securities consisting of bills, notes, bonds and other debt securities. The Fund will not invest in securities issued or guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government, will not enter into loans of its portfolio securities and will not, under normal conditions, invest in repurchase agreements.
Under adverse market conditions, the Fund may temporarily invest in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury obligations. These securities may entail more risk than the types of securities in which the Fund typically invests. Additionally, as an alternative to investing in negatively yielding securities, the Fund may also elect to hold uninvested cash with the Fund’s custodian.
|Period
|HTEXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.64%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.1%
|70.84%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.6%
|70.42%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.0%
|69.84%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HTEXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.66%
|2021
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.56%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.62%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|69.35%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|68.48%
|Period
|HTEXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.64%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.1%
|70.84%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.6%
|70.41%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.0%
|69.86%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HTEXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.66%
|2021
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.56%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|70.62%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|69.65%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|68.86%
|HTEXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTEXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|101 K
|218 B
|59.09%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|1112
|86.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|101 K
|76.9 B
|53.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.1%
|100.0%
|13.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTEXX % Rank
|Bonds
|52.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|70.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.54%
|100.00%
|72.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.06%
|73.24%
|Cash
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.73%
|HTEXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.00%
|0.08%
|6.36%
|68.84%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|20.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|6.49%
|HTEXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HTEXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HTEXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|212.00%
|N/A
|HTEXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTEXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.12%
|72.34%
|HTEXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HTEXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTEXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.52%
|96.46%
|HTEXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
