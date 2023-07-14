The Fund invests primarily in companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacturing, or distributing of products or services in the technology industry. Potential investments include, but are not limited to, the following industries: application software, communications equipment, data processing, electronic components and manufacturing services, home entertainment software, internet and direct marketing retailers, internet software and services, IT consulting, semiconductor equipment, systems software, and technology hardware, storage, and distributors.