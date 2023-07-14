Home
Trending ETFs

Tactical Dividend and Momentum Fund

mutual fund
HTDIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (HTDIX) Primary A (HTDAX) Retirement (HTDRX) C (HTDCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tactical Dividend and Momentum Fund

HTDIX | Fund

$10.96

$129 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HTDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tactical Dividend and Momentum Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hanlon
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John "Sean" Hanlon

Fund Description

The Fund follows, when appropriate, a rules-based investment strategy, that includes both a sector tactical overlay and ranking selection strategy among the eleven major economic sectors in the U.S. economy. The Adviser may also exercise its discretion in applying the rules-based investment strategy, when, in its opinion, a discretionary management approach would be more appropriate. These eleven sectors include: communications services; consumer discretionary; consumer staples; energy; financials; health care; industrials; information technology; materials; real estate and utilities.

When the tactical algorithms determine that a sector is on a “buy,” the Fund may invest in any number of the highest dividend yielding and highest momentum stocks from that particular sector. Dividend yield is determined as the total of all trailing 12-month regular dividends, divided by the current market price for each stock. A ranking by dividend yield of all stocks in the sector is made and the highest dividend stocks may be selected. Momentum is determined by a proprietary factor calculation of the rate of change for each stock over the prior 64-day and prior 18-day time periods. A ranking by momentum of all stocks in the sector is made and the top momentum-based stocks may be selected. The Adviser selects the stocks as of the date of the initial investment or tactical reinvestment in the sector. The Adviser may also elect to remove or replace any number of the stocks at any time. The Adviser may also choose to invest into the entire sector by buying an exchange-traded-fund (“ETF”) representing all constituent stocks of that sector that are in the S&P 500 Index or in one or more ETFs representing a portion of a sector. When a sector is on a buy, the Adviser may invest all or a portion of the allocation into that sector, up to its market cap weighting, into any combination and weighting of individual stocks or ETFs. When all eleven sectors are on a buy, the Fund may be fully invested in a combination of stocks and ETFs in each sector. Under these circumstances, the Fund will invest up to a market cap weighted amount of its assets in each of the eleven sectors. The market cap weight amount of each sector shall be determined by the percentage that the individual sector is represented in the S&P 500 Index as of the end of the previous calendar month. Under certain circumstances, the Fund may be over weighted in one or more sectors because of market appreciation or if the Adviser believes that different weightings are appropriate.

When the tactical algorithms and the Adviser, in its discretion, determines that a sector is not on a “buy,” the Fund will move to a defensive position with respect to that sector, and will hold cash and/or cash equivalents instead of investing in stocks or ETFs from the sector. When none of the sectors is on a buy, the Fund will be fully defensive, meaning that all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in cash and/or cash equivalents. Accordingly, the Fund may invest all or a substantial portion of its assets in cash and/or cash equivalents and may invest in a smaller number of holdings. The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities to certain institutions.

Read More

HTDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -12.3% 53.7% 24.38%
1 Yr -2.1% -18.8% 40.4% 75.21%
3 Yr 2.3%* -18.0% 15.9% 19.83%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 10.3% 25.89%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -48.5% 15.7% 41.25%
2021 1.4% -10.0% 21.8% 54.39%
2020 1.4% -5.8% 15.2% 59.56%
2019 3.2% -2.2% 6.5% 31.96%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 19.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -23.0% 53.7% 23.55%
1 Yr -2.1% -18.8% 40.4% 72.73%
3 Yr 2.3%* -18.0% 15.9% 20.35%
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 10.3% 34.11%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -48.5% 15.7% 41.67%
2021 1.4% -10.0% 21.8% 53.97%
2020 1.4% -5.8% 15.2% 59.56%
2019 3.2% -2.2% 6.5% 31.96%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 30.73%

NAV & Total Return History

HTDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HTDIX Category Low Category High HTDIX % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 55.79%
Number of Holdings 6 2 3255 93.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 151 M 349 K 12.1 B 44.21%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.9% 100.0% 5.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl 100.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp 1.76%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 0.61%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 0.26%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 0.24%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 0.18%
  7. Medtronic PLC 0.17%
  8. Lockheed Martin Corp 0.15%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 0.12%
  10. Cigna Corp 0.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HTDIX % Rank
Cash 		83.13% -65.52% 88.88% 1.24%
Stocks 		16.87% 0.00% 238.38% 76.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 91.74%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 92.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 91.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 95.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTDIX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		37.51% 0.00% 37.51% 0.98%
Energy 		28.09% 0.00% 60.89% 8.78%
Utilities 		17.50% 0.00% 91.12% 4.39%
Basic Materials 		14.39% 0.00% 56.73% 4.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.65% 0.00% 25.83% 86.83%
Healthcare 		0.61% 0.00% 38.63% 90.24%
Industrials 		0.24% 0.00% 23.85% 91.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 97.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 99.02%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 97.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 96.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTDIX % Rank
US 		16.35% -1.19% 235.84% 69.01%
Non US 		0.52% -6.82% 98.11% 72.73%

HTDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.21% 4.40% 48.95%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 81.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

HTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HTDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 1.75% 441.00% 38.27%

HTDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HTDIX Category Low Category High HTDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 94.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HTDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HTDIX Category Low Category High HTDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -2.01% 13.72% 61.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HTDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HTDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John "Sean" Hanlon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Sean Hanlon, CFP®, founded Hanlon Investment Management, Inc. in 1999 and currently serves as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Stevens Institute of Technology, where he is Chairman of the Investment Committee and a member of the Finance Committee. He is also Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Stevens Financial Systems Center. Mr. Hanlon earned a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology in 1980.

George Peller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

George Peller joined the company in 2013 as a Research Associate. In his current role as Co-Chief Investment Officer, he oversees the daily operations of the Hanlon Research Team and provides portfolio management support. He has over 10 years of investment experience, including six and a half years at BlackRock as a member of the Alternative Investments team and two years at Wells Fargo. George graduated with honors, Cum Laude, from La Salle University in 2003 with a major in Finance and a minor in Risk Management and Insurance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

