YTD Return
28.2%
1 yr return
29.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$5.99 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.0%
Expense Ratio 2.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 200.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HTCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.2%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|72.10%
|1 Yr
|29.2%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|29.61%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|58.93%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|69.59%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|54.10%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|6.22%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|86.61%
|2020
|6.3%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|95.28%
|2019
|7.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|41.38%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|55.38%
|YTD
|28.2%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|56.22%
|1 Yr
|29.2%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|19.66%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-40.4%
|36.7%
|62.15%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|63.73%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|74.31%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|6.22%
|2021
|-7.8%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|86.61%
|2020
|6.3%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|95.28%
|2019
|7.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|41.38%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|39.78%
|Net Assets
|5.99 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|97.86%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|10
|397
|55.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.22 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|99.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.98%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|97.88%
|Stocks
|98.02%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|61.02%
|Cash
|1.99%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|30.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|94.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|91.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|94.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|94.07%
|Technology
|83.88%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|20.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.75%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|55.08%
|Industrials
|3.60%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|27.12%
|Financial Services
|3.41%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|56.36%
|Communication Services
|3.36%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|73.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|95.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|95.76%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|97.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|94.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|94.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|94.07%
|US
|80.26%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|75.42%
|Non US
|17.76%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|19.49%
|Expense Ratio
|2.44%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|2.60%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|50.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|53.26%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|200.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|97.83%
|Dividend Yield
|0.37%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|94.49%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|16.52%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Kelley has been employed by Hennessy Advisors, Inc. since October 26, 2012. Prior to October 26 2012, Mr. Kelley was employed by FBR Fund Advisers, Inc. Prior to joining the FBR Advisers, Inc. in 2005, he held various positions at FBR, including senior equity analyst in the research department since 2002 and associate in corporate finance for five years prior to 2002. Kelley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
