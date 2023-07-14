Home
Trending ETFs

HTCIX (Mutual Fund)

HTCIX (Mutual Fund)

Hennessy Technology Fund

$19.49

$5.99 M

0.37%

$0.07

2.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.2%

1 yr return

29.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$5.99 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 200.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Hennessy Technology Fund

$19.49

$5.99 M

0.37%

$0.07

2.44%

HTCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hennessy Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hennessy
  • Inception Date
    Mar 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    87171
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Kelley

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacturing, or distributing of products or services in the technology industry. Potential investments include, but are not limited to, the following industries: application software, communications equipment, data processing, electronic components and manufacturing services, home entertainment software, internet and direct marketing retailers, internet software and services, IT consulting, semiconductor equipment, systems software, and technology hardware, storage, and distributors.
 
WWW.HENNESSYFUNDS.COM
From the investable common stocks of public companies in the S&P Capital IQ Database with market capitalizations exceeding $175 million, the portfolio management team identifies approximately 60 stocks (weighted equally by dollar amount) with the following attributes:
 Sector-leading cash flows and profits
 History of delivering returns in excess of cost of capital
 Attractive relative valuation
 Ability to generate cash
 Attractive balance sheet risk profile
 Prospects for sustainable profitability
The universe of stocks is re-screened and the portfolio is rebalanced approximately on a monthly basis.
Read More

HTCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.2% -29.2% 72.6% 72.10%
1 Yr 29.2% -40.8% 65.2% 29.61%
3 Yr -0.8%* -40.4% 28.1% 58.93%
5 Yr -0.3%* -30.5% 25.6% 69.59%
10 Yr 4.6%* -15.0% 24.7% 54.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -73.9% 35.7% 6.22%
2021 -7.8% -25.6% 45.1% 86.61%
2020 6.3% 1.8% 60.0% 95.28%
2019 7.9% -15.0% 13.7% 41.38%
2018 -3.1% -12.8% 31.5% 55.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.2% -54.1% 72.3% 56.22%
1 Yr 29.2% -62.3% 65.2% 19.66%
3 Yr -0.8%* -40.4% 36.7% 62.15%
5 Yr 2.5%* -30.5% 29.2% 63.73%
10 Yr 7.1%* -15.0% 25.4% 74.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -73.9% 35.7% 6.22%
2021 -7.8% -25.6% 45.1% 86.61%
2020 6.3% 1.8% 60.0% 95.28%
2019 7.9% -15.0% 13.7% 41.38%
2018 -0.4% -12.8% 31.5% 39.78%

NAV & Total Return History

HTCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HTCIX Category Low Category High HTCIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.99 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 97.86%
Number of Holdings 62 10 397 55.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.22 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 99.58%
Weighting of Top 10 17.98% 7.6% 100.0% 97.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ContextLogic Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.60%
  2. Inseego Corp 2.28%
  3. Asana Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.22%
  4. Cardtronics Plc 2.17%
  5. Enphase Energy Inc 2.07%
  6. Paymentus Holdings Inc Class A 2.05%
  7. NeoPhotonics Corp 2.03%
  8. Sykes Enterprises Inc 2.00%
  9. First American Government Obligs X 1.99%
  10. Etsy Inc 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HTCIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 68.59% 100.53% 61.02%
Cash 		1.99% -0.53% 15.91% 30.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 94.07%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 91.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 94.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 94.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTCIX % Rank
Technology 		83.88% 2.80% 100.00% 20.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.75% 0.00% 32.97% 55.08%
Industrials 		3.60% 0.00% 38.68% 27.12%
Financial Services 		3.41% 0.00% 38.36% 56.36%
Communication Services 		3.36% 0.00% 97.05% 73.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 95.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 95.76%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 97.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 94.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 94.92%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 94.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTCIX % Rank
US 		80.26% 19.45% 100.53% 75.42%
Non US 		17.76% 0.00% 80.40% 19.49%

HTCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HTCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.44% 0.08% 3.60% 2.60%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.03% 1.95% 50.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 53.26%

Sales Fees

HTCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HTCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HTCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 200.00% 0.69% 281.00% 97.83%

HTCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HTCIX Category Low Category High HTCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 18.85% 94.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HTCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HTCIX Category Low Category High HTCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.30% 2.08% 16.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HTCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HTCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Kelley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Kelley has been employed by Hennessy Advisors, Inc. since October 26, 2012. Prior to October 26 2012, Mr. Kelley was employed by FBR Fund Advisers, Inc. Prior to joining the FBR Advisers, Inc. in 2005, he held various positions at FBR, including senior equity analyst in the research department since 2002 and associate in corporate finance for five years prior to 2002. Kelley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

L. Wein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Wein joined the Investment Manager in September 2018 until February 2019.Josh previously joined BB&T Asset Management in 2008 and Sterling Capital Management through merger in October 2010. He has investment experience since 1995. Josh is an investment analyst with Sterling's Advisory Solutions team with a focus on alternative investments. Prior to joining BB&T, he worked as a Managing Member of Bellator Capital Partners, a long/short equity fund focused primarily on small and mid-cap equities. He also worked as an Equity Research Associate covering enterprise software companies at First Union Securities. Josh is a graduate of Emory University where he received his BBA in Finance. He received his MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

×