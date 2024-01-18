Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 01/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$72.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.5%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 01/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HTAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-3.1%
|2.5%
|78.10%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-14.7%
|21.1%
|72.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|8.8%
|86.34%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|11.8%
|88.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|10.4%
|88.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|HTAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-12.2%
|23.9%
|38.09%
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|0.0%
|9.12%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|47.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-20.9%
|39.7%
|94.60%
|2019
|N/A
|0.8%
|25.7%
|6.14%
|HTAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.2 M
|733 K
|195 B
|86.35%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|2
|15744
|43.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.9 M
|636 K
|58.3 B
|84.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.51%
|11.3%
|118.4%
|53.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.38%
|0.00%
|100.28%
|44.84%
|Bonds
|12.36%
|0.00%
|79.41%
|49.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|8.88%
|0.00%
|25.42%
|2.04%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-10.21%
|100.00%
|58.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|81.81%
|Other
|0.05%
|-41.62%
|117.44%
|33.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTAYX % Rank
|Communication Services
|38.10%
|0.00%
|38.10%
|0.14%
|Utilities
|13.42%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|3.29%
|Financial Services
|12.93%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|76.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.19%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|71.19%
|Healthcare
|5.88%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|93.42%
|Energy
|5.84%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|34.16%
|Consumer Defense
|4.37%
|0.00%
|15.14%
|84.22%
|Industrials
|3.40%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|98.35%
|Real Estate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|57.34%
|Basic Materials
|2.97%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|73.80%
|Technology
|1.77%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|97.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTAYX % Rank
|US
|57.13%
|0.00%
|100.28%
|69.02%
|Non US
|20.25%
|0.00%
|36.85%
|2.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTAYX % Rank
|Corporate
|60.22%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|14.64%
|Securitized
|24.65%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|29.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.46%
|Government
|2.53%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|91.66%
|Municipal
|2.06%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|8.48%
|Derivative
|0.18%
|-2.65%
|45.46%
|6.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HTAYX % Rank
|US
|11.16%
|0.00%
|79.41%
|49.73%
|Non US
|1.20%
|0.00%
|14.17%
|6.11%
|HTAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.03%
|17.63%
|31.12%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|56.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|83.33%
|HTAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HTAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HTAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|76.02%
|HTAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|1.08%
|HTAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annual
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|HTAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HTAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|58.08%
|HTAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2023
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.993
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$2.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.517
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.840
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.507
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.481
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.449
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2003
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.468
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2001
|$0.594
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1997
|$0.575
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
5.92
5.9%
Jim Garrison is a portfolio manager at First Foundation Advisors. Mr. Garrison is part of the investment team. He is a member of FFA’s Investment Committee, where he assists in shaping the portfolio investment process and overall asset allocations. Mr. Garrison also provides research and recommendations of third-party equity investment opportunities. Prior to joining FFA in 1999, Mr. Garrison worked as an internal audit consultant for Arthur Andersen, LLP. Mr. Garrison earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
5.92
5.9%
Eric Speron is a portfolio manager at First Foundation Advisors（FFA). Mr. Speron is part of the investment team. He is a member of FFA’s Investment Committee, where he assists in shaping the portfolio investment process and overall asset allocations. Mr. Speron also provides research and recommendations of third-party equity investment opportunities. Prior to joining FFA in 2007, Mr. Speron worked at Credit Suisse First Boston and JPMorgan. Mr. Speron earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Georgetown University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Hakopian is Portfolio Manager and President of First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and a Director of First Foundation Inc. and First Foundation Bank. Mr. Hakopian oversees the vision, strategy, operations and development of the investment management service for FFA. Having been with FFA since its inception in 1990, Mr. Hakopian has been closely involved in developing and delivering the firm’s investment services. He became President in 2009. Mr. Hakopian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in three years from the University of California, Irvine and an MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.3
|2.41
