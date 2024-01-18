Home
Trending ETFs

Highland Total Return Fund

mutual fund
HTAYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$26.58 +0.04 +0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (HTAAX) Inst (HTAYX)
Name

As of 01/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Highland Total Return Fund

HTAYX | Fund

$26.58

$72.2 M

0.00%

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$72.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Highland Total Return Fund

HTAYX | Fund

$26.58

$72.2 M

0.00%

1.31%

HTAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Highland Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Highland Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    1272061
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jim Garrison

Fund Description

HTAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.1% 2.5% 78.10%
1 Yr N/A -14.7% 21.1% 72.43%
3 Yr N/A* -6.3% 8.8% 86.34%
5 Yr N/A* -3.3% 11.8% 88.65%
10 Yr N/A* 0.1% 10.4% 88.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -12.2% 23.9% 38.09%
2022 N/A -34.7% 0.0% 9.12%
2021 N/A -11.9% 18.1% 47.30%
2020 N/A -20.9% 39.7% 94.60%
2019 N/A 0.8% 25.7% 6.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HTAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.1% 2.5% 78.10%
1 Yr N/A -14.7% 21.1% 63.05%
3 Yr N/A* -6.3% 8.8% 83.00%
5 Yr N/A* -3.3% 11.8% 86.31%
10 Yr N/A* 0.1% 10.4% 87.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HTAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -12.2% 26.8% 38.09%
2022 N/A -29.0% 10.9% 9.12%
2021 N/A -3.0% 24.2% 68.41%
2020 N/A -19.5% 40.6% 84.82%
2019 N/A 4.4% 32.7% 7.02%

NAV & Total Return History

HTAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HTAYX Category Low Category High HTAYX % Rank
Net Assets 72.2 M 733 K 195 B 86.35%
Number of Holdings 110 2 15744 43.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.9 M 636 K 58.3 B 84.38%
Weighting of Top 10 47.51% 11.3% 118.4% 53.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PICO Holdings Inc 8.98%
  2. Bollore SA 7.09%
  3. Bollore SA 7.09%
  4. Bollore SA 7.09%
  5. Bollore SA 7.09%
  6. Bollore SA 7.09%
  7. Bollore SA 7.09%
  8. Bollore SA 7.09%
  9. Bollore SA 7.09%
  10. Bollore SA 7.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAYX % Rank
Stocks 		77.38% 0.00% 100.28% 44.84%
Bonds 		12.36% 0.00% 79.41% 49.59%
Preferred Stocks 		8.88% 0.00% 25.42% 2.04%
Cash 		1.16% -10.21% 100.00% 58.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 23.84% 81.81%
Other 		0.05% -41.62% 117.44% 33.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAYX % Rank
Communication Services 		38.10% 0.00% 38.10% 0.14%
Utilities 		13.42% 0.00% 99.55% 3.29%
Financial Services 		12.93% 0.00% 38.77% 76.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.19% 0.00% 19.36% 71.19%
Healthcare 		5.88% 0.00% 29.35% 93.42%
Energy 		5.84% 0.00% 85.65% 34.16%
Consumer Defense 		4.37% 0.00% 15.14% 84.22%
Industrials 		3.40% 0.00% 24.37% 98.35%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 65.01% 57.34%
Basic Materials 		2.97% 0.00% 33.35% 73.80%
Technology 		1.77% 0.00% 44.21% 97.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAYX % Rank
US 		57.13% 0.00% 100.28% 69.02%
Non US 		20.25% 0.00% 36.85% 2.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAYX % Rank
Corporate 		60.22% 0.00% 98.21% 14.64%
Securitized 		24.65% 0.00% 92.13% 29.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.35% 0.00% 100.00% 10.46%
Government 		2.53% 0.00% 97.26% 91.66%
Municipal 		2.06% 0.00% 24.80% 8.48%
Derivative 		0.18% -2.65% 45.46% 6.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HTAYX % Rank
US 		11.16% 0.00% 79.41% 49.73%
Non US 		1.20% 0.00% 14.17% 6.11%

HTAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HTAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.03% 17.63% 31.12%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.83% 56.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.97%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.83% 83.33%

Sales Fees

HTAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HTAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HTAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 343.00% 76.02%

HTAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HTAYX Category Low Category High HTAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 1.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HTAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annual Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HTAYX Category Low Category High HTAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -2.34% 19.41% 58.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HTAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HTAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jim Garrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

5.92

5.9%

Jim Garrison is a portfolio manager at First Foundation Advisors. Mr. Garrison is part of the investment team. He is a member of FFA’s Investment Committee, where he assists in shaping the portfolio investment process and overall asset allocations. Mr. Garrison also provides research and recommendations of third-party equity investment opportunities. Prior to joining FFA in 1999, Mr. Garrison worked as an internal audit consultant for Arthur Andersen, LLP. Mr. Garrison earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Eric Speron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

5.92

5.9%

Eric Speron is a portfolio manager at First Foundation Advisors（FFA). Mr. Speron is part of the investment team. He is a member of FFA’s Investment Committee, where he assists in shaping the portfolio investment process and overall asset allocations. Mr. Speron also provides research and recommendations of third-party equity investment opportunities. Prior to joining FFA in 2007, Mr. Speron worked at Credit Suisse First Boston and JPMorgan. Mr. Speron earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Georgetown University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

John Hakopian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Hakopian is Portfolio Manager and President of First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and a Director of First Foundation Inc. and First Foundation Bank. Mr. Hakopian oversees the vision, strategy, operations and development of the investment management service for FFA. Having been with FFA since its inception in 1990, Mr. Hakopian has been closely involved in developing and delivering the firm’s investment services. He became President in 2009. Mr. Hakopian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in three years from the University of California, Irvine and an MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.3 2.41

