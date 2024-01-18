Mr. Hakopian is Portfolio Manager and President of First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and a Director of First Foundation Inc. and First Foundation Bank. Mr. Hakopian oversees the vision, strategy, operations and development of the investment management service for FFA. Having been with FFA since its inception in 1990, Mr. Hakopian has been closely involved in developing and delivering the firm’s investment services. He became President in 2009. Mr. Hakopian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in three years from the University of California, Irvine and an MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California.