Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Highland Small Cap Equity Fund

HSZYX | Fund

$7.29

$17.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.3%

1 yr return

-8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.1%

Net Assets

$17.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

77.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HSZYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Highland Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Highland Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    372831
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Dondero

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets under normal circumstances in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks, of climate tech companies, plus borrowing for investment purposes. This investment policy is not fundamental and may be changed by the Fund without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. 
The Fund defines “climate tech” as technologies and business models that act to decarbonize the energy, transport, buildings and infrastructure, industry, and agriculture sectors. The Fund defines a climate tech company as having at least 50% of its assets, income, earnings, sales or profits committed to or derived from technology solutions, products and services to help curb or mitigate effects of global climate change. Due to the evolving nature related to climate change the Adviser expects climate tech companies to be involved in a wide array of businesses. The Fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in common stocks and preferred stocks of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depository Receipts (GDRs). 
The portfolio managers seek to identify securities of companies with characteristics such as 
quality management focused on generating shareholder value 
attractive products or services 
appropriate capital structure 
strong competitive positions in their industries 
The portfolio managers may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, or when valuation becomes excessive and more attractive alternatives are identified. The portfolio managers seek to diversify the portfolio across geographies, and industries. 
The Fund may borrow for investment purposes. To the extent the Fund borrows and invests the proceeds, the Fund will create financial leverage. The use of borrowing for investment purposes increases both investment opportunity and investment risk. 
The Fund may invest in securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are publicly traded corporations or trusts that specialize in acquiring, holding and managing residential, commercial or industrial real estate. 
The Fund may also sell securities short and use futures and options to gain short exposure. The Adviser will vary the Fund’s long and short exposures over time based on its assessment of market conditions and other factors. 
The Fund also may invest to a lesser extent in debt securities and foreign (non‑U.S.) securities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed‑end funds or other mutual funds. The Fund may invest without limitation in warrants and may also use derivatives, primarily swaps (including equity, variance and volatility swaps), options and futures contracts on securities, interest rates, commodities and/or currencies, as substitutes for direct investments the Fund can make. The Fund may also use derivatives such as swaps, options (including options on futures), futures, and foreign currency transactions (e.g., foreign currency swaps, futures and forwards) to any extent deemed by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund, and to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act, to hedge various investments for risk management and speculative purposes. The Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are typically characterized as “publicly traded partnerships” that qualify to be treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are principally engaged in one or more aspects of the exploration, production, processing, transmission, marketing, storage or delivery of energy-related commodities, such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products (collectively, the energy industry). 
Read More

HSZYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -14.5% 140.9% 98.98%
1 Yr -8.5% -34.7% 196.6% 92.15%
3 Yr 1.5%* -21.8% 37.4% 76.22%
5 Yr -15.1%* -23.7% 9.2% 98.71%
10 Yr -7.1%* -11.7% 15.3% 97.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -59.3% 118.2% 12.86%
2021 17.4% -17.3% 18.6% 1.22%
2020 -21.0% -21.2% 28.2% 99.64%
2019 2.6% -17.9% 8.4% 92.78%
2018 -4.2% -20.0% 0.2% 38.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -17.6% 140.9% 91.81%
1 Yr -8.5% -34.7% 196.6% 88.40%
3 Yr 1.5%* -21.8% 37.4% 76.24%
5 Yr -15.1%* -23.7% 10.7% 98.67%
10 Yr -2.1%* -9.0% 15.3% 89.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -59.3% 118.2% 12.86%
2021 17.4% -17.3% 18.6% 1.22%
2020 -21.0% -21.2% 28.2% 99.64%
2019 2.6% -17.9% 8.4% 92.78%
2018 -4.2% -19.9% 0.2% 57.14%

NAV & Total Return History

HSZYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSZYX Category Low Category High HSZYX % Rank
Net Assets 17.4 M 1.48 M 120 B 97.28%
Number of Holdings 51 2 2519 92.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M 213 K 4.6 B 85.37%
Weighting of Top 10 77.93% 2.8% 101.7% 0.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Treasury Obligations Csh Mgt Ins 19.47%
  2. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc 13.84%
  3. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  4. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  5. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  6. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  7. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  8. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  9. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%
  10. MPM HOLDINGS ESCROW 10.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSZYX % Rank
Stocks 		56.90% 25.32% 100.32% 99.49%
Cash 		29.79% -79.10% 74.68% 0.68%
Other 		6.95% -8.80% 6.95% 0.17%
Preferred Stocks 		5.85% 0.00% 5.85% 0.17%
Bonds 		0.45% 0.00% 72.07% 1.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 3.17% 2.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSZYX % Rank
Financial Services 		35.52% 0.00% 35.52% 0.17%
Real Estate 		21.90% 0.00% 29.43% 0.34%
Healthcare 		15.62% 0.00% 26.53% 30.24%
Technology 		8.23% 0.00% 54.70% 93.13%
Energy 		6.92% 0.00% 37.72% 30.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.70% 0.99% 47.79% 98.11%
Basic Materials 		2.60% 0.00% 18.66% 91.41%
Industrials 		2.46% 2.46% 37.42% 99.66%
Utilities 		1.71% 0.00% 18.58% 69.24%
Communication Services 		1.33% 0.00% 14.85% 79.90%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 99.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSZYX % Rank
US 		43.23% 24.89% 100.00% 99.49%
Non US 		13.67% 0.00% 36.31% 1.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSZYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		83.23% 0.00% 100.00% 95.25%
Corporate 		16.57% 0.00% 100.00% 1.96%
Government 		0.19% 0.00% 38.56% 2.14%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 8.22% 1.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 12.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 11.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSZYX % Rank
US 		0.37% 0.00% 54.54% 1.70%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 17.53% 1.19%

HSZYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.08% 0.01% 13.16% 1.55%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 90.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 78.57%

Sales Fees

HSZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 1.00% 314.00% 7.77%

HSZYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSZYX Category Low Category High HSZYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 37.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSZYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSZYX Category Low Category High HSZYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -2.40% 2.49% 52.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSZYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HSZYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Dondero

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mr. Dondero is also the co-founder and President of Highland, founder and President of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., Chairman of the board of directors, Chief Executive Officer and member of the investment committee of NXRT, President of NexPoint Capital, Inc., President of NMCT, director for American Banknote Corporation, director for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, director for Jernigan Capital, Inc., Chairman of the board of directors for Cornerstone Healthcare, Chairman of the board of directors for CCS Medical, and Chairman of NexBank, an affiliated bank that is majority owned by Mr. Dondero. Mr. Dondero has over 30 years of experience investing in credit and equity markets and has helped pioneer credit asset classes. Prior to founding Highland Capital Management in 1993, Mr. Dondero served as Chief Investment Officer of Protective Life’s GIC subsidiary and helped grow the business between 1989 and 1993. His portfolio management experience includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporates, leveraged bank loans, high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, real estate, derivatives, preferred stocks and common stocks. From 1985 to 1989, he managed in fixed income funds for American Express. Mr. Dondero received a BS in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from the University of Virginia, and is a Certified Managerial Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

