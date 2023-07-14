The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets under normal circumstances in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks, of climate tech companies, plus borrowing for investment purposes. This investment policy is not fundamental and may be changed by the Fund without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund defines “climate tech” as technologies and business models that act to decarbonize the energy, transport, buildings and infrastructure, industry, and agriculture sectors. The Fund defines a climate tech company as having at least 50% of its assets, income, earnings, sales or profits committed to or derived from technology solutions, products and services to help curb or mitigate effects of global climate change. Due to the evolving nature related to climate change the Adviser expects climate tech companies to be involved in a wide array of businesses. The Fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in common stocks and preferred stocks of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

The portfolio managers seek to identify securities of companies with characteristics such as

• quality management focused on generating shareholder value

• attractive products or services

• appropriate capital structure

• strong competitive positions in their industries

The portfolio managers may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, or when valuation becomes excessive and more attractive alternatives are identified. The portfolio managers seek to diversify the portfolio across geographies, and industries.

The Fund may borrow for investment purposes. To the extent the Fund borrows and invests the proceeds, the Fund will create financial leverage. The use of borrowing for investment purposes increases both investment opportunity and investment risk.

The Fund may invest in securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are publicly traded corporations or trusts that specialize in acquiring, holding and managing residential, commercial or industrial real estate.

The Fund may also sell securities short and use futures and options to gain short exposure. The Adviser will vary the Fund’s long and short exposures over time based on its assessment of market conditions and other factors.

The Fund also may invest to a lesser extent in debt securities and foreign (non‑U.S.) securities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed‑end funds or other mutual funds. The Fund may invest without limitation in warrants and may also use derivatives, primarily swaps (including equity, variance and volatility swaps), options and futures contracts on securities, interest rates, commodities and/or currencies, as substitutes for direct investments the Fund can make. The Fund may also use derivatives such as swaps, options (including options on futures), futures, and foreign currency transactions (e.g., foreign currency swaps, futures and forwards) to any extent deemed by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund, and to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act, to hedge various investments for risk management and speculative purposes. The Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are typically characterized as “publicly traded partnerships” that qualify to be treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are principally engaged in one or more aspects of the exploration, production, processing, transmission, marketing, storage or delivery of energy-related commodities, such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products (collectively, the energy industry).