Trending ETFs

HSXAX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.28 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (HSDEX) Primary A (HSXAX) Other (HSXFX) Inst (HSXYX) Inst (HSXIX) C (HSXCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund

HSXAX | Fund

$8.28

$8.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HSXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tom Wilson

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity or equity related securities of emerging market companies. The Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), currently consider emerging market companies to be issuers listed or domiciled in, deriving more than 50% of their revenues or profits from, or having more than 50% of their assets in emerging markets. Emerging markets are those markets (1) included in emerging market or equivalent classifications by the United Nations (and its agencies), (2) having per capita income in the low to middle ranges, as determined by the World Bank, or (3) the Fund’s benchmark index provider designates as emerging. Emerging market countries also include countries that the Fund’s Sub-Advisers consider to be emerging market countries based on their evaluation of their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets.In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Advisers combine both fundamental and quantitative analysis along with their sustainable investing criteria. The Sub-Advisers analyze the broad universe of emerging market companies to create a diversified portfolio and seek to maximize the potential investment opportunity. The Sub-Advisers combine the investment processes of two internal investment management teams, the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) investment team and the Quantitative Equity Products (QEP) investment team (the “Teams”). This collaborative approach involves both consideration of bottom-up factors –  which include a company’s potential for above average earnings growth, a security’s attractive relative valuation, and whether a company has proprietary advantages –  as well as a focus on companies that have certain value and/or quality characteristics, where the Teams seek to select relatively inexpensive stocks of issuers located in emerging markets based on an evaluation of a number of valuation metrics including: dividends, cash-flow, earnings, sales and asset-based measures. There is also a focus on high quality companies within this universe defined using metrics including: profitability, stability, sales growth, financial strength, and good governance.The Sub-Advisers seek to maintain a higher overall environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) score for the Fund, in the aggregate, than that of the Fund’s benchmark, MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net), based on the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary rating system. For purposes of determining which securities meet the Sub-Advisers’ sustainable investing criteria, the Sub-Advisers will use their internally developed ESG scores to identify companies, in their view, that demonstrate sound or improving sustainability practices. This includes companies that have an attractive ESG score based on the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary rating system and/or companies that the Sub-Advisers engage with to improve sustainable practices. The Sub-Advisers’ ESG scores evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which are considered in the assessment of investments.The Fund does not generally invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, including but not limited to, tobacco, gambling, alcohol, thermal coal, nuclear power, palm oil, shale oil/gas & tar sands, as determined from time to time by the Sub-Advisers, unless the Sub-Advisers view the issuer as one which contributes to or is aligning itself with long-term ESG initiatives. In addition, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, such as controversial weapons. In determining whether a company is significantly involved in the industries, product lines or services listed above, the Sub-Advisers typically use revenue thresholds attributable to certain industries, product lines or services (e.g., companies that derive 5% or more of their revenues from thermal coal power generation) and categorical exclusions for other industries, product lines or services (e.g., controversial weapons). These exclusionary criteria may be updated periodically by the Sub-Advisers without notice to shareholders to, among other things, add or remove certain industries, product lines or services from the screening process, revise the revenue thresholds and categorical exclusions applicable to such activities, or change particular industries, product lines or services from a categorical exclusion to a revenue threshold, or vice versa.The Sub-Advisers seek to have a diversified portfolio of Fund holdings across region, country, sector, market capitalization and style, although the extent of that representation may vary. The Fund will typically seek to allocate its investments among a number of different emerging market countries. Although there is no percentage limit on investments in any one emerging market country, the Sub-Advisers will refer to the country weights of the Fund’s benchmark index along with their quantitative country allocation model as a guide when making allocation decisions. As a result of this analysis, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in securities of companies located in China. Securities of companies located in China include China H-shares and China A-shares, among others.The Fund may also enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative transactions including but not limited to futures contracts and foreign exchange forwards. The Fund may enter into these transactions to replicate certain direct investments.The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may trade securities actively.
Read More

HSXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -11.0% 30.2% 51.21%
1 Yr 5.1% -12.7% 29.2% 83.01%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -30.3% 30.2% 49.55%
1 Yr 5.1% -48.9% 29.2% 76.18%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HSXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSXAX Category Low Category High HSXAX % Rank
Net Assets 8.7 M 717 K 102 B 92.97%
Number of Holdings 320 10 6734 20.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.23 M 340 K 19.3 B 89.47%
Weighting of Top 10 44.75% 2.8% 71.7% 12.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  2. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  3. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  4. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  5. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  6. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  7. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  8. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  9. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%
  10. MSCI India NTR (USD) - Stnd Index Future Mar22 10.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSXAX % Rank
Stocks 		89.75% 0.90% 110.97% 92.69%
Cash 		10.21% -23.67% 20.19% 1.54%
Bonds 		0.03% -0.03% 48.23% 12.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 47.75%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 43.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 35.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSXAX % Rank
Technology 		24.20% 0.00% 47.50% 38.29%
Financial Services 		23.60% 0.00% 48.86% 34.93%
Communication Services 		13.03% 0.00% 39.29% 9.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.06% 0.00% 48.94% 65.20%
Basic Materials 		7.33% 0.00% 30.03% 59.51%
Industrials 		5.02% 0.00% 43.53% 65.33%
Consumer Defense 		4.93% 0.00% 28.13% 73.74%
Healthcare 		3.95% 0.00% 93.26% 50.71%
Energy 		3.39% 0.00% 24.80% 60.67%
Utilities 		1.99% 0.00% 39.12% 37.77%
Real Estate 		1.50% 0.00% 17.15% 55.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSXAX % Rank
Non US 		89.37% -4.71% 112.57% 86.52%
US 		0.38% -1.60% 104.72% 56.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSXAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.69% 0.00% 100.00% 62.13%
Corporate 		0.31% 0.00% 100.00% 26.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 44.36%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 33.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 33.64%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 70.66% 41.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSXAX % Rank
US 		0.03% -0.59% 27.81% 5.39%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 48.82% 40.56%

HSXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 31.57%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 2.00% 42.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

HSXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.40% 5.75% 43.43%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 190.00% 4.45%

HSXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSXAX Category Low Category High HSXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 73.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSXAX Category Low Category High HSXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tom Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Tom became head of GEM in August 2016. He was previously a Global Emerging Markets Fund Manager and Head of Research within the Emerging Markets Equity Team from November 2014. Prior to that he was Head of EMEA Equities, a position he held since 2007. His investment career commenced in 2001 when he joined the Schroders Graduate Scheme. He initially worked as assistant to the Institutional and Retail CIO’s, but moved into the Research Development Programme in 2002, working on the Global Oils team. Tom holds a BA Hons in History from Newcastle University and is a CFA Charterholder.

Gordon Huang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Gordon Huang – Research Gordon originally joined Schroders in 2012 as a graduate trainee based in Hong Kong before being seconded to the QEP Investment Team in early 2013. He became a full member of the team in September 2014 as a research analyst based in Sydney. Gordon holds a BSc (Hons) in Investment & Financial Risk Management and an MSc in Mathematical Trading & Finance from Cass Business School in London.

David Philpotts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

David Philpotts is Head of QEP Research at Schroders, which involves enhancing the team's stock selection models and managing the research team. David is now based in Sydney. He joined Schroders in 1996 and is based in Sydney. David was Chief Investment Officer & Head of Research at Quaestor Investment Management from 2001 to 2003, which involved the management of four market neutral global hedge funds. He was a Research Analyst at Schroders - QEP Team from 1999 to 2001, which involved developing Schroders' risk systems and providing proprietary quantitative research of global equity markets. He was Economist / Strategist at Schroders from 1996 to 1999, which involved providing economic and market strategy. He was Fixed Income Strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates from 1993 to 1996, which involved providing clients with commentary and forecasts of the European economy (including UK) as well as bond strategy. Qualifications: MSc in Economics from University of Warwick; BSc in Economics from University of Warwick.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

