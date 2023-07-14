The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of companies located outside the United States and at least 80% of its assets in common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock, including derivative investments that provide exposure to such securities. The securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and generally are traded in foreign markets. The Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), rely on a fundamental, research-driven, bottom-up approach to identify issuers they believe offer the potential for capital growth. The Sub-Advisers consider factors such as a company’s potential for above average earnings growth, a security’s attractive relative valuation, and whether a company has proprietary advantages. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into their investment process. The Sub-Advisers evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which they view as important in their assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund will consider an issuer to be located in a country if it is organized under the laws of that country and is principally traded in that country, or is domiciled and has its principal place of business located in that country and is principally traded in that country, or if the Sub-Advisers determine that the issuer has more than 50% of its assets in, or derives more than 50% of its revenues from, that country. The Fund may invest in companies domiciled in emerging markets as a percentage of its net assets up to the greater of (a) 25% or (b) the weight of emerging markets in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index plus 10%.