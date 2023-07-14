Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
Net Assets
$3.95 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HSWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|23.12%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|13.33%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|13.68%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|7.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|7.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|HSWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|75.32%
|2021
|4.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|19.23%
|2020
|7.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|4.26%
|2019
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|19.84%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|62.59%
|Period
|HSWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|23.12%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|13.19%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|12.08%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|3.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|7.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|HSWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|75.32%
|2021
|4.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|19.23%
|2020
|7.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|4.26%
|2019
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|19.84%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|9.09%
|HSWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSWRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.95 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|19.69%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|1
|10801
|75.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.11 B
|0
|34.5 B
|17.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.05%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|32.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSWRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.83%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|70.37%
|Cash
|3.17%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|25.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|36.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|57.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|31.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|37.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSWRX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.17%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|1.89%
|Financial Services
|16.86%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|62.88%
|Industrials
|13.52%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|63.03%
|Technology
|12.96%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|34.06%
|Healthcare
|12.71%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|41.05%
|Consumer Defense
|10.92%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|25.47%
|Communication Services
|5.46%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|61.72%
|Energy
|4.52%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|58.22%
|Utilities
|3.51%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|23.29%
|Basic Materials
|1.36%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|96.65%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|81.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSWRX % Rank
|Non US
|92.50%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|71.61%
|US
|4.33%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|21.54%
|HSWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|22.22%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|49.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|82.20%
|HSWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HSWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|38.44%
|HSWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSWRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.67%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|68.41%
|HSWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HSWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSWRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|88.79%
|HSWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Simon joined Schroders in 1999 as an analyst on the Global Technology and US teams, before becoming a Global Sector Specialist for the consumer discretionary and telecom sectors. Currently, he is also a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In 2006, Simon began to develop the philosophy and investment universe behind the Schroder Global Climate Change strategy, and has co-managed the fund since launch.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2014
7.45
7.5%
James R. Gautrey, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Schroders. He has worked in investment management for Schroders since 2001, has managed assets since 2014, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since December 2020. Education: B.Sc., University College London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
