Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund

mutual fund
HSWFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.6 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SCIEX) Primary A (SCVEX) Retirement (SCIJX) C (HSWCX) Retirement (HSWRX) Retirement (HSWSX) Inst (HSWYX) Other (HSWTX) Other (HSWFX)
HSWFX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.6 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SCIEX) Primary A (SCVEX) Retirement (SCIJX) C (HSWCX) Retirement (HSWRX) Retirement (HSWSX) Inst (HSWYX) Other (HSWTX) Other (HSWFX)
HSWFX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.6 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SCIEX) Primary A (SCVEX) Retirement (SCIJX) C (HSWCX) Retirement (HSWRX) Retirement (HSWSX) Inst (HSWYX) Other (HSWTX) Other (HSWFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund

HSWFX | Fund

$16.60

$3.95 B

1.28%

$0.21

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$3.95 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund

HSWFX | Fund

$16.60

$3.95 B

1.28%

$0.21

0.70%

HSWFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders International Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Simon Webber

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in equity securities of companies located outside the United States and at least 80% of its assets in common and preferred stock and securities convertible into common stock, including derivative investments that provide exposure to such securities. The securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies and generally are traded in foreign markets. The Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), rely on a fundamental, research-driven, bottom-up approach to identify issuers they believe offer the potential for capital growth. The Sub-Advisers consider factors such as a company’s potential for above average earnings growth, a security’s attractive relative valuation, and whether a company has proprietary advantages. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into their investment process. The Sub-Advisers evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which they view as important in their assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.The Fund will consider an issuer to be located in a country if it is organized under the laws of that country and is principally traded in that country, or is domiciled and has its principal place of business located in that country and is principally traded in that country, or if the Sub-Advisers determine that the issuer has more than 50% of its assets in, or derives more than 50% of its revenues from, that country. The Fund may invest in companies domiciled in emerging markets as a percentage of its net assets up to the greater of (a) 25% or (b) the weight of emerging markets in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index plus 10%.
Read More

HSWFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSWFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% 2.1% 19.2% 18.01%
1 Yr 20.7% -20.6% 27.8% 14.04%
3 Yr 7.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 11.88%
5 Yr 4.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 6.14%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 4.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSWFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -43.6% 71.3% 75.61%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 18.93%
2020 7.6% -10.4% 121.9% 3.50%
2019 5.5% -0.5% 8.5% 16.61%
2018 -4.2% -13.0% -0.7% 61.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSWFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -16.4% 19.2% 18.01%
1 Yr 20.7% -27.2% 27.8% 13.90%
3 Yr 7.0%* -14.5% 25.3% 10.24%
5 Yr 6.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 2.35%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 4.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSWFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -43.6% 71.3% 75.61%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 18.93%
2020 7.6% -10.4% 121.9% 3.50%
2019 5.5% -0.5% 8.5% 16.61%
2018 -2.6% -13.0% -0.7% 7.87%

NAV & Total Return History

HSWFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSWFX Category Low Category High HSWFX % Rank
Net Assets 3.95 B 1.02 M 369 B 20.25%
Number of Holdings 64 1 10801 75.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.11 B 0 34.5 B 18.40%
Weighting of Top 10 29.05% 1.9% 101.9% 33.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.28%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.28%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSWFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.83% 0.00% 122.60% 70.94%
Cash 		3.17% -65.15% 100.00% 26.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 36.80%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 58.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 32.24%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 38.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSWFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		18.17% 0.00% 36.36% 2.47%
Financial Services 		16.86% 0.00% 47.75% 63.46%
Industrials 		13.52% 5.17% 99.49% 63.61%
Technology 		12.96% 0.00% 36.32% 34.64%
Healthcare 		12.71% 0.00% 21.01% 41.63%
Consumer Defense 		10.92% 0.00% 32.29% 26.06%
Communication Services 		5.46% 0.00% 21.69% 62.30%
Energy 		4.52% 0.00% 16.89% 58.81%
Utilities 		3.51% 0.00% 13.68% 23.87%
Basic Materials 		1.36% 0.00% 23.86% 97.23%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 82.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSWFX % Rank
Non US 		92.50% 0.00% 124.02% 72.18%
US 		4.33% -7.71% 68.98% 22.11%

HSWFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSWFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.02% 26.51% 72.95%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.60% 49.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HSWFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSWFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSWFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 247.00% 39.09%

HSWFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSWFX Category Low Category High HSWFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 13.15% 68.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSWFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSWFX Category Low Category High HSWFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.25% -0.93% 6.38% 61.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSWFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSWFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Simon Webber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Simon joined Schroders in 1999 as an analyst on the Global Technology and US teams, before becoming a Global Sector Specialist for the consumer discretionary and telecom sectors. Currently, he is also a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In 2006, Simon began to develop the philosophy and investment universe behind the Schroder Global Climate Change strategy, and has co-managed the fund since launch.

James Gautrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2014

7.45

7.5%

James R. Gautrey, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Schroders. He has worked in investment management for Schroders since 2001, has managed assets since 2014, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since December 2020. Education: B.Sc., University College London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×